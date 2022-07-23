This Nutty Costco Snack Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Image Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Is there anything more irresistible than butter toffee? Probably not. It's sweet, buttery, and undeniably rich. So, when we learned Costco is offering butter toffee-flavored cashews, you can be sure that it caught our attention.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The snack — which is created by Costco's in-store brand Kirkland Signature — was recently shared by Reddit user @No-Employer1752, who described it as their "version of candy." Other shoppers chimed in, sharing just how much they loved the product.

"This is my new favorite thing," commented a Reddit user. "It was one of those times where I was still chewing the sample and already thinking, 'Well, I'm buying this today.'" (We've all been there before.)

Advertisement

According to the Costco website, the butter toffee-flavored cashews are "produced using a small batch kettle process." They also contain no artificial flavors and colors, and they come in a resealable pouch to ensure maximum freshness.

Advertisement

To achieve that classic butter toffee taste, it appears the cashews are coated in ingredients like sugar, butter, toffee bits, and sea salt. However, Reddit users note that the treat isn't too sugary, which is great news if you don't like very sweet snacks.

The Kirkland Signature butter toffee-flavored cashews cost $7.99 in stores and $10.99 on the Costco website. For reference, the item number is 1510336. If you decide to pick it up in store, be sure to call ahead to make sure it's in stock.

Advertisement

How to make butter toffee cashews at home:

To recreate the snack at home, you can toss cashews with a butter toffee seasoning — like this product by FreshIdeas — along with brown sugar, salt, and toffee bits.

Another option is to make this butter toffee cashew crunch recipe (with or without the chocolate) by Kudos Kitchen with Renee. The finished treat isn't exactly the same as the Costco version, but it will offer a similar flavor profile.