This Affordable Boozy Drink Is Officially Back at Costco

If you love sipping on fruity alcoholic drinks during the summer months, you'll want to visit Costco ASAP. It appears the warehouse just brought back its Kirkland Signature Spanish sangria, just in time for the warm weather.

According to Costco, the beverage is a "delicious blend produced from the finest grapes, Mediterranean spices, and natural essence of Valencian oranges from Spain, using a family recipe that goes back two generations." Moreover, in true Costco fashion, the product is extremely affordable — each 1.5-liter bottle costs just $6.99.

But how does the sangria actually taste? According to Reddit users, it's "not too sweet, juicy, and [has a] lush finish." Another person shared, "I buy far too much of this stuff. It's a staple at summer gatherings."

It's important to note that alcohol laws differ throughout the country. So, depending on your state, Costco might not be allowed to sell the sangria. That being said, it's worth brushing up on your local alcohol laws before visiting Costco.

Otherwise, you can call the warehouse ahead of time to see if the drink is in stock. For reference, the item number for Kirkland Signature Spanish sangria is 1025679.

How to serve the Kirkland Signature sangria:

Of course, the beverage tastes great as is. But if you want to spruce it up, one user on Reddit suggests adding chopped apples and orange slices. The combination is "divine," according to the shopper.

If you prefer bubbly libations, you can also add a splash of plain seltzer to the sangria. This is an excellent way to dilute the alcohol, if you so desire, while giving the drink some fizz.

Other new products at Costco:

While you're picking up the Kirkland Signature sangria, keep an eye out for these seasonal items at Costco:

Here's to a summer full of delicious treats!