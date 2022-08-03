Costco Is Now Selling The "Gucci Bag of Books"

Costco is truly a treasure trove and you never know what you're going to find while wandering through the store's many aisles. We have a great timely example. During a casual trip to Costco, TikTok user @literarylibra spotted what they call the "Gucci bag of books" at an amazing price.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"This is a public service announcement for #booktok," reads the user's caption. We couldn't agree more.

The TikToker goes on to reveal that Costco is selling volumes produced by Taschen, a luxury art book publisher. At their local warehouse, @literarylibra specifically found the company's sizeable, coffee table-ready works on Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci. According to the Taschen website, each book normally retails for $60, but at Costco, they are only $31.99 — that's about 47% off!

Advertisement

Sadly, none of Taschen's books are on Costco's website, so you'll have to find them in person. But before making the trip to your local warehouse, make sure to call to check for product availability.

Advertisement

In case art books aren't your preferred genre, @literarylibra goes on to point out that Costco is also selling:

The Sherlock Holmes collection box set (six books for $29.99, plus a journal)

The C. S. Lewis signature classics box set (eight books for $29.99, plus a journal),

The Agatha Christie classic Hercule Poirot box set (six books for what appears to be $27.99).

As of right now, only the Sherlock Holmes collection is available on the Costco website for $35.99. Amazon has the C.S. Lewis box set for $52.99.

If you've been looking for an excuse to pay Costco a visit, look no further.