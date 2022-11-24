These Floating Candles Will Give Your Christmas Tree a Magical 'Harry Potter' Touch

By Pauline Lacsamana November 24, 2022
If you love the look of Harry Potter-esque floating candles, just wait until you see these taper candle Christmas tree lights on Amazon. The unique addition will bring an enchanting glow to your space that's worthy of a holiday celebration.

Available as individual lights with clips or string lights for an extra easy setup, these mini tapered candles are between 3.5 to 4 inches tall.

But that's not even the best part. Individual lights can be removed from clips and be used by windows, in candelabras, or on tabletops along with greenery and decor as a festive centerpiece.

Depending on how many you need, we rounded up a few floating candle clip sets to make your Christmas tree sparkle.

Where to Buy Floating Christmas Tree Candle Lights

1. MIXALY 12-Piece Flameless Tapered Candles With Remote, $20.86

2. Daord 30-Piece Flameless LED Taper Candles With Remote, $53.99

3. Lights4fun, Inc. 50 Warm White LED Flameless Christmas Candles String Light With Tree Clips, $49.99

