This Plant-Based Stick Food Is Perfect for People Who Don't Eat Meat

For plant-based eaters, there's a dearth of "stick food," according to TikTok user Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks). She names dishes like rotisserie, shawarma, and corn dogs as a few examples in a viral TikTok video.

So that's why Doiron has come up with this ingenious recipe for sweet and spicy balsamic-glazed oyster mushrooms — baked in an oven on sticks, of course.

Prepping the oyster mushrooms is the most difficult part of this recipe, but truthfully, it's not too much of a challenge. Doiron recommends pulling apart the mushrooms, drizzling them with olive oil, and cooking them in a pan with a grill press on top to remove any moisture.

Then, she mixes the spices, combining ingredients like cumin, chili powder, and turmeric with honey, which are brushed onto the grilled mushrooms. Next, she preps the balsamic-lemon glaze.

After stacking the spiced mushrooms in a pile on a parchment-lined baking tray and sticking skewers through the middle, she drizzles half of the glaze over the tower.

Following a 10-minute bake in the oven, she adds the rest of the glaze and pops it back in for another 10-minute go.

When the mushrooms oysters are beautifully baked, you can slice them off the stick just like shawarma, and serve them in any manner — over rice, in a pita, or plain.

For the full recipe, head over to justinesnacks.com.

