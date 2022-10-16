This Plant-Based Stick Food Is Perfect for People Who Don't Eat Meat

By Stefanie Waldek October 16, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

For plant-based eaters, there's a dearth of "stick food," according to TikTok user Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks). She names dishes like rotisserie, shawarma, and corn dogs as a few examples in a viral TikTok video.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

So that's why Doiron has come up with this ingenious recipe for sweet and spicy balsamic-glazed oyster mushrooms — baked in an oven on sticks, of course.

See More Photos

Prepping the oyster mushrooms is the most difficult part of this recipe, but truthfully, it's not too much of a challenge. Doiron recommends pulling apart the mushrooms, drizzling them with olive oil, and cooking them in a pan with a grill press on top to remove any moisture.

Advertisement

Then, she mixes the spices, combining ingredients like cumin, chili powder, and turmeric with honey, which are brushed onto the grilled mushrooms. Next, she preps the balsamic-lemon glaze.

See More Photos

After stacking the spiced mushrooms in a pile on a parchment-lined baking tray and sticking skewers through the middle, she drizzles half of the glaze over the tower.

Advertisement

Following a 10-minute bake in the oven, she adds the rest of the glaze and pops it back in for another 10-minute go.

See More Photos

When the mushrooms oysters are beautifully baked, you can slice them off the stick just like shawarma, and serve them in any manner — over rice, in a pita, or plain.

For the full recipe, head over to justinesnacks.com.

Other vegan treats to whip up:

screenshots of raw vegan cinnamon rolls
These Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Don't Require an Oven to Bake
by Stefanie Waldek
Full of Plants' Hickory Smoked Vegan Cheese
11 Vegan Cheese Recipes That Are Really Grate
by Anna Gragert
Vegan ricotta toast
This Vegan Ricotta Toast Will Make You Forget All About Avocado Toast
by Kirsten Nunez

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy