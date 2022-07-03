These Dessert Kabobs Are an Easy Summer Treat That Require No Oven

Summertime cuisine is all about serving up easy crowd-pleasers that friends and family can chow down on in between lawn games. With the Fourth of July right around the corner, now's the time to get a few recipes earmarked that fit this criteria — that way you're not frantically racing around at the last minute, trying to satisfy hungry guests. Luckily, Instagram user @jodie.thedesigntwins is here to help, since she recently shared a seasonal sweet snack that doesn't require any cooking or baking.

Jodie shows us how she easily makes strawberry, brownie bite, and marshmallow kabobs drizzled in chocolate. These look as yummy as they are simple to make.

First, you'll need to gather the food ingredients along with the all-important skewer sticks. You can also find a 12-pack of reusable skewers for $6.59 on Amazon. Jodie shows us how to stick the food items onto the skewers in a pattern so that they look extra appealing, placing the strawberries on the ends with one brownie bite and one marshmallow in between.

Once all of the food has been skewered, melt dark chocolate in the microwave to then drizzle over the kabobs as they lie flat on a plate. Jodie recommends using Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Melts for this step, though any type of chocolate would work. After that, simply put the plate of kabobs in the fridge to harden the chocolate, and bring them out once you're ready to serve.

