This Breakfast’s Main Ingredient Is Leftover Rice

For those who stand on the side of savory in the long-held breakfast debate of sweet or salty, there's a dish floating around the internet that requires just a few fridge and pantry staples and a couple of minutes.

According to chef and TikTok creator Cassie Yeung, who rose to popularity thanks to her at-home cooking videos, "Savory breakfast is the only way to go." And in a now-viral video, she explains how to cook the egg dish she grew up eating, and one of the main ingredients is none other than last night's leftover rice.

"Anytime I have leftover rice from dinner all I can look forward to is the next morning's breakfast," calling the dish that consists primarily of tomatoes, eggs, and rice her "equivalent to the Emily Mariko salmon bowl."

The breakfast recipe — which fuels your morning with protein, carbs, and veggies — starts with garlic, the whites of green onions, and red pepper flakes being heated in an oiled skillet. Once browned, cubed tomatoes, white pepper, and oyster sauce are added before being left to cook down to a jammy consistency, which takes only a few minutes.

After the tomatoes have broken down and gotten "nice and saucy," the TikToker adds two beaten eggs to the top and covers them with a lid for a minute, allowing the eggs to start cooking. After the 60 seconds pass, she starts moving the tomato jam and eggs around the skillet, allowing the uncooked yolk and egg whites to touch the skillet. She then adds a touch of sesame oil and a handful of chopped green onions (this time the green part) before removing the skillet from the heat.

Now's when the rice comes in! She pops her leftovers in the microwave to bring the night before's bowl base back to life and then tops it with the tomato and egg scramble. Despite the "comfort meal" being one of her breakfast staples — and an excellent way to reduce food waste — Cassie adds that it also works great for a low-effort but seriously filling lunch or dinner.

