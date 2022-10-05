Free Samples Are Back At Trader Joe's

Many of us take great pleasure in buying all the new Trader Joe's items to sample at home, like its new pumpkin sticky toffee cakes, salted maple ice cream, and cinnamon roll granola. However, there's no need to wait until you get to your kitchen (or in your car) anymore. After a long two years of discontinuing free samples due to COVID, in-store tasting is finally back.

Confirmed by Trader Joe's Public Relations Manager Nakia Rohde in a statement to TODAY, the brand will be bringing back these freebies to multiple locations — with an emphasis on new products.

"We are bringing it back with a new approach," Rohde told TODAY in an email. "We want to focus a little more on new products. Things not necessarily on your shopping list, but things we're excited to share."

Following in the footsteps of Costco, who brought back its iconic free samples in 2021 (with COVID precautions, of course), Trader Joe's has subsequently gotten back on the train.

While samples are graciously making their return, employees in both New York and California locations disclosed to CNN that hot coffee won't return as an in-store perk. A crew member on Reddit believes that this is because customers formerly abused the service.

We'll take what we can get from Trader Joe's — and it's always a treat.