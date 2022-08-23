This Popular Trader Joe's Snack Is About to Be Discontinued

Trader Joe's reigns supreme when it comes to the snack aisle, and it's always hard to resist walking out of the store without some crunchy treats. Unfortunately, there is one crowd-favorite chip that may be on its way into extinction, and sad doesn't even begin to describe how we feel.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

Video of the Day

The rumors are true. Trader Joe's Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips is saying its final goodbyes. A user on Reddit posted a photo of the chips on the shelves of their local Trader Joe's with a sign that reads, "soon to be discontinued."

The snack has been described as a Trader Joe's twist on the beloved Takis, a spicy, rolled tortilla chip that comes in various flavors such as Crunchy Fajitas, Fuego, and the famous Blue Heat. The similar Trader Joe's version packs a chili and lime zest while also maintaining that kick that keeps people coming back for more.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

The chips have been temporarily out of stock at Trader Joe's across the country for months, so the people of Reddit weren't too surprised to hear that they may soon be gone for good. However, one Trader Joe's employee chimed in on the thread to give others a small ounce of hope.

"As a Trader Joe's crew member, I can tell you discontinued doesn't necessarily mean what it used to mean," they write. "Nowadays, we find that [when] a supplier can't fulfill [a] Trader Joe's order, a product [becomes discontinued] until a new provider can be found. Finding a new supplier, writing up new contracts, sourcing the materials, and getting them to market can take a long, long time."

Even if what this employee says is accurate, you may want to start stocking up on the rolled chips before the shelves become barren — even if just for a little while.