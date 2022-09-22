Disney's New Dole Whip Features a Surprising Halloween Flavor

By Anna Gragert September 22, 2022
No matter what time of year it is, we're always excited for a Dole Whip courtesy of Disney. This is especially the case when a new flavor is released (remember the watermelon version from last year?). Now, according to Delish, Disney just unveiled its Halloween Dole Whip, and it features a flavor we would not have expected.

When you say "fall flavors," we immediately think about pumpkin spice, caramel apple, chai, and maple — but with its new Dole Whip, Disney went the unexpected route. In honor of Halloween, the theme park brand just launched a Halloween Dole Whip, the Jack-o'-Lantern Float, and it tastes like an orange creamsicle.

Showcasing Dole Whip orange and vanilla soft serve, Fanta, brown sugar whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbs, the new $6.99 float is available at the Sunshine Tree Terrace in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. However, according to @the_themepark_foodies on Instagram, this Dole Whip is exclusive to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which is now sold out.

Other new fall Dole Whips at Disney World:

If you can't get your hands on the Jack-o'-Lantern Float, The Disney Food Blog reveals that there is a new ​Hocus Pocus-​inspired Dole Whip flight at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs. Called the Witches Dole Whip Flight and priced at $6.49, it features pumpkin soft serve, cheesecake soft serve, and pineapple Dole Whip with white chocolate decorations. Of course, there are also matching sprinkles on each treat.

What could be a better way to celebrate Halloween?

