10 Millennial Home Improvement Brands That Want to Make Utilitarian Chic

Millennials are officially the largest generation in United States history — and 48.6% of them own a home, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, so it should come as no surprise that they're a driving force behind the home improvement industry. Plus, those who rent are likely to make minor upgrades to their spaces, too.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As such, there's been a bit of a boom when it comes to millennial-focused home improvement brands. Here are some of our favorites.

Backdrop is the world's first climate-neutral paint brand with products that are low VOC, low odor, and Green Wise certified. Plus, the company also launched wallpapers earlier this year and has become known for its fun brand collaborations, like a Barbie paint collection and a partnership with Madewell.

Advertisement

No matter where you live, you're going to have to do some everyday chores. Staff wants to make them a bit more fun with high-design, smile-inducing home essentials, from plungers to oven mitts and hangers.

Advertisement

Gone are the days of boring toolboxes. Character makes tools that are surprisingly chic, if we do say so ourselves. The company also produces tool kits that are specific to certain home improvement projects, like hanging a gallery wall or installing a new light fixture.

Advertisement

Airsign is all about functional, well-designed products — home essential products, that is. Right now, its main focus is a HEPA vacuum and its accessories, like a biodegradable vacuum bag.

Advertisement

Soto is a paint company that sells just nine neutral shades, in both full cans and touch-up kits. It has expanded to produce seriously stylish spackle kits, too.

Advertisement

Afternoon Light is a marketplace for aesthetically appealing home goods, from furniture to dinnerware. However, we're most impressed by some of its home essentials, like a chic fire extinguisher by Fara and a sculptural dust pan and brush by Eva Solo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ready to level up your sink game? Formed creates absolutely smashing concrete basins in all sorts of sculptural forms and bright colors.

Goodbye, ugly window air-conditioning units. Keep your home cool with July's minimalist product, which can be customized to suit your space and design style.

If you thought IKEA is only for broke college kids, you're absolutely incorrect. Semihandmade makes cabinet doors for IKEA's systems that are ultra sophisticated. In fact, the company just launched custom doors for ​any ​cabinet system.