Drew Barrymore Launched a New Paint Collection and We’re Obsessed

Is there anything Drew Barrymore can't do? After launching affordable, boho-chic brand Flower Home in 2019, she's nailed every launch, from chic kitchenware to sage green kitchen appliances that practically flew off of shelves. Now, Barrymore is expanding her home empire to include an entirely new category: paint.

Flower Home Paint is a collection of 27 stunning interior paint colors — from vibrant hues to soft neutrals — that can completely transform your space. And since it's mixed with primer, you can get away with fewer coats and extra paint for more interior projects.

"Color is everything! The right shade of paint can take a wall from blah to bold or a room from feeling like an afterthought to completely amazing," Barrymore said in a statement. "Flower Home Paint is a curated collection of my favorite interior paint colors so you can find the perfect shade to suit your style, space, and mood."

On top of its eye-catching color selection, Flower Home Paint is mildew, stain, and scrub resistant and backed by a lifetime warranty. Plus, it's packaged in cans made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Flower Home Paint is available for $39 a gallon, exclusively at Walmart. Check out a few of our favorite shades below and shop the rest of the collection here.

