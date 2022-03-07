Backdrop Launched Its First Geometry-Inspired Wallpaper Collection

By Anna Gragert March 7, 2022
Backdrop — a trendsetting brand known for being the first Climate Neutral-certified paint company — just launched its inaugural collection of wallpaper. Known as Backdrop 1, the seasonal line was brought to life in the brand's Downtown L.A. studio and features five designs rooted in organic geometry. Each is presented alongside custom paint pairings from Backdrop's palette of over 50 shades.

Digitally printed in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on textural non-woven paper, as part of a production process that is Greenguard Gold-certified, the new wallpaper collection's pricing ranges from $28 to $54 per yard (the wallpaper is sold in five-yard rolls). The line is also meant to complement the wallcoverings released by Backdrop's parent company: F. Schumacher & Co.

To shop the new Backdrop wallpaper, click here.

1. White Lotus in Soft Green (27 inches by 5 yards), $140

Inspired by paper cut-outs, this botanical motif comes in these additional shades: cobalt, deep yellow, and sand.

2. 1975 in Light Peach (27 inches by 5 yards), $140

Also available in graphite, soft blue, and light beige, this wallpaper pays homage to the expressive design of the '70s.

3. New Beat in Blue and Green (27 inches by 5 yards), $140

This pattern celebrates the lyrical lines present in abstract art and, besides blue and green, comes in the shades deep blue, light peach, and light beige.

4. Hyperion in Peach (54 inches by five yards), $270

Created using a hand-painted ink wash, this wallcovering can also be purchased in off-black.

5. Bloomsbury in Warm White (27 inches by 5 yards), $140

With the Georgian architecture of London's Bloomsbury neighborhood in mind, this wallpaper was produced in light pink, slate, and navy, in addition to the warm white above.

