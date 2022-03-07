Backdrop Launched Its First Geometry-Inspired Wallpaper Collection

Backdrop — a trendsetting brand known for being the first Climate Neutral-certified paint company — just launched its inaugural collection of wallpaper. Known as Backdrop 1, the seasonal line was brought to life in the brand's Downtown L.A. studio and features five designs rooted in organic geometry. Each is presented alongside custom paint pairings from Backdrop's palette of over 50 shades.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Digitally printed in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on textural non-woven paper, as part of a production process that is Greenguard Gold-certified, the new wallpaper collection's pricing ranges from $28 to $54 per yard (the wallpaper is sold in five-yard rolls). The line is also meant to complement the wallcoverings released by Backdrop's parent company: F. Schumacher & Co.

To shop the new Backdrop wallpaper, click here.

Inspired by paper cut-outs, this botanical motif comes in these additional shades: cobalt, deep yellow, and sand.

Also available in graphite, soft blue, and light beige, this wallpaper pays homage to the expressive design of the '70s.

This pattern celebrates the lyrical lines present in abstract art and, besides blue and green, comes in the shades deep blue, light peach, and light beige.

Advertisement

Created using a hand-painted ink wash, this wallcovering can also be purchased in off-black.

With the Georgian architecture of London's Bloomsbury neighborhood in mind, this wallpaper was produced in light pink, slate, and navy, in addition to the warm white above.