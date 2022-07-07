Semihandmade Just Launched Doors for All Cabinet Systems — Not Just IKEA

You may have already heard of Semihandmade, a brand that designs custom and quality cabinet doors for IKEA. It has previously launched BOXI by Semihandmade, a quick-ship cabinet system, and has collaborated with designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel, Emily Henderson, and Leanne Ford. Now, the brand has launched a new project. Drum roll, please.

Semihandmade for All will allow customers to select cabinets for any room and for any door system — and not just IKEA models. Don't worry, the brand will still offer IKEA fronts, but it will now provide over 40 additional colors and styles to the market of people who don't own an IKEA set or plan on buying one.

Changing your doors can give your space a whole new look, without the added cost of purchasing new furniture. Not to mention, renovating what you already own is more sustainable, rather than buying new.

The process is fairly simple. First, use the Semihandmade gallery as inspiration and browse spaces that have already been transformed by the brand. You can then order samples to see what the color scheme and style will look like in your own home. This is an important step not to skip, since perusing online doesn't always give you an accurate representation of what everything will look like in person.

Next, use the Semihandmade measuring guide to follow step-by-step instructions on how to measure your space and figure out the sizes that are best for your pieces.

And now for the fun part. Fill your virtual shopping cart with all the doors, drawer fronts, panels, trim, and accessories you can dream of. The best part: You can opt for drilled or undrilled pieces along with the correct hinges that remove the guesswork from the DIY process.

If you were looking for a sign to do a little renovation (and a budget-friendly one at that), this is it.