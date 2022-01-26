Madewell and Backdrop Teamed Up to Create a Fashionable Paint Color

Fashion brand Madewell has teamed up with paint company Backdrop to create an exclusive new paint color "inspired by the self-expression that comes from time spent in a creative space." Called Studio Hours, the shade is a warm taupe that falls on the spectrum of neutrals currently popular across the fashion industry.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In addition to paint, the Madewell x Backdrop collaboration has resulted in nine pieces of clothing (like an artist smock you can wear while painting!) and accessories in the Studio Hours hue. So if you've ever wanted to match your walls, now is the time.

Starting at $45, Studio Hours is available as both a standard and semi-gloss paint, and there are versions for the interior and exterior of the home. It is also low odor, low VOC, green certified, easy to wash, and effortless to apply. A 12-by-12-inch sample can also be ordered for $3.

If you're interested in using Studio Hours to give your space a refresh, you can buy the paint here. To see the accompanying Madewell clothing line, click here.