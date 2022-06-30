15 Colors That Go With a Charcoal Gray Couch

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

With numerous shapes and styles, charcoal gray couches are fit for practically any personality or home decor scheme. The color is extremely versatile, able to be transformed just by swapping out small accent pieces like throw pillows and blankets, so you'll never get tired of it. While all shades of gray are similarly adaptable, charcoal has particular attributes that make it especially appealing.

"Charcoal can often work as a neutral in a space, providing the perfect alternative to a true black," says Philip Thomas Vanderford of Dallas-based Studio Thomas James. "A deep charcoal is often visually perceived as opulent and provides a moody atmosphere."

This shade can evoke a sense of maturity and sophistication — and it's practical, too. "Charcoal is a very forgiving color as far as durability and ease of maintenance are concerned," the designer says. Everyday dirt and stains won't show up as much as they would on lighter-colored couches, meaning you can truly relax as you lounge in your living room.

"On the flip side, when using a dark upholstery, be sure it isn't too visually heavy for the space," Vanderford advises. This is where accent colors will come into play. You can adjust the effect of your charcoal couch by adding pops of playful color, contrasting with neutrals like white, or creating a monochrome look with various shades of gray.

How to Style a Charcoal Gray Couch

Will a charcoal gray couch work in your space? First, take measurements of your space to make sure you choose a sofa that fits just right. If you're working with a blank canvas, this piece of furniture would be a great starting point to build your room design around.

Style your charcoal gray couch with contrasting or complementary colored pillows and blankets to give it more personality, especially if its design is on the simple side. If it has legs or a base, a fun way to add interest is to swap out the hardware or paint the base a metallic color. Introducing different textures to the couch or around it — through throws, rugs, artwork, and more — can also add dimension to your design. Accent walls and curtains can do wonders to highlight your couch or balance its dark color.

Here are 15 accent colors that can change the personality of your charcoal gray couch.

15 Colors to Pair With a Charcoal Gray Couch

1. Sky Blue

"One of the key ways to add color is with the art selected for the space," shares Vanderford. "I often prefer to let the art be the star of the room and allow smaller items to lend support." This Hollywood Regency-inspired living room designed by Christina Co of CHCC Curated Home is a wonderful example of this tip. The abstract painting and sky blue paneled feature wall provide an elegant backdrop for an L-shaped charcoal gray couch. We love how the different color and sized pillows mirror the colors of the neighboring artwork.

2. Walnut

Another approach Vanderford recommends is "pairing charcoal with a warmer tone like walnut." The contrast between the gray sofa and the walnut wood table and floor in this space designed by Chloe Berk evokes a midcentury charm while still feeling current. Additional pops of color come through the gallery wall and patterned area rug.

3. Maroon

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

In this living room, a patterned maroon rug provides the only burst of bold color in an otherwise grayscale palette. However, the white, black, and green-gray pillows and blanket layered on the sofa also provide depth and textural variation. In a room like this one, you could easily change the rug and pillows for a whole new look.

4. Turquoise

Dallas designer Kara Adam shows how playful a few pops of turquoise can look in a gray room. You can spot the saturated color on the rug, the floral-patterned pillows, the ribbon around the base of the basket by the window, and even the coffee table book on the plaid ottoman. Of course, the black and white animal portraits above the couch add to the room's whimsy, too.

5. Cream

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Take inspiration from this airy and light-filled living room with a modernist charcoal gray couch. A color scheme featuring cream, natural wood, gold, and black gives the space a fresh appearance, supplemented by the potted plants. The light-colored base and pillows tie the charcoal sofa cohesively into the rest of the palette.

6. Royal Blue

New York-based residential design studio Chango & Co. has made a bold statement in this royal blue living room featuring a charcoal gray sofa. The lacquered walls, built-ins, and ceiling are showstoppers, their shine balanced by the velvet furniture and rug. You need not take your room to this extreme — though we dare you to — but you can appreciate how beautifully the charcoal gray and royal blue complement each other.

7. Red

You can tell that the Calgary-based Reena Sotropa In House Design Group had fun bringing personality and comfort into this home theater. The charcoal gray L-shaped sectional is ideal for movie night, while the traditional red theatre curtains behind it hides a stairway and window for an immersive film-watching experience. This is a great design tip: When you're hesitant about committing to an accent wall, introducing a colorful curtain instead can change the mood of a room instantly.

8. Mustard Yellow

Charcoal gray and mustard yellow create a perfect temperature balance and midcentury flair. Yellow armchairs and blue wall art provide the only non-neutral hues in this bright living space by Brooke Wagner Design, but an eye for proportion and unique shapes keeps the room looking chic and interesting. Gray pillows on the armchairs and a patterned yellow one on the couch tie the two different shades together.

9. Gold

Charcoal gray is already a mature, elegant color. To make it even more luxurious, add gold accents — like the large mirror above the mantel in this living room by Jenn Feldman Designs. Like yellow, warm gold balances the coolness of gray for a visually pleasing look.

10. Blue-Gray

Who wouldn't want to lounge in this library by Chango & Co.? The gray couch is a custom piece that looks like a wonderful place to read or nap, especially since the blue-gray-painted room creates a relaxing atmosphere. White window shades welcome natural light while also breaking up the monochrome.

11. Black

Strategically placed black accent pieces can work well with your charcoal gray couch. In this living room, designer Brady Tolbert introduced black through exposed ceiling beams, pillows, and framed artwork. If you want more drama, add a black coffee table and accent wall.

12. Aqua

This living room by Jackson Paige Interiors gives a charcoal gray couch a coastal treatment with an aqua-colored accent wall and throw pillows. This color combination is soothing and playful, especially with the addition of a geometric-patterned area rug and touches of bright purple. Ocean-themed wall art echoes the color palette and completes the beach resort vibe.

13. White

In this living room, white walls and pillows bring out the complexity of a tweedy charcoal gray fabric with brown undertones. While a gray couch would be right at home in an all-white minimalist space, layering various shades of neutrals like this creates a cozy vibe, perfect for sprawling out with a book. Add additional color with a throw blanket and a floating shelf of curated art prints.

14. Tan

Bring together fellow neutrals charcoal gray and tan through artwork, pillows, tables, and rugs. This scene is pattern-heavy and has the desert theme down, but the sofa and tan natural wood table would work just as well together in a more minimalist setting. To customize this look to your own preferences, start with a large photo print of your favorite landscape, and choose your textiles based on its color scheme.

15. Mint Green

Tiffany Cassidy of Lagnappe Custom Interiors in St. Thomas considers the seasons when designing spaces like the living room above. "Pairing darker shades with gray sofas can be very practical and feel downright cozy when the weather is cool, but not always ideal for the summertime," she says. "In the Caribbean, we always want to bring the outdoors in and promote a cool, breezy feel in the room. Green tones are a go-to for a fresh summertime feel and look especially sharp on a darker-toned gray sofa." She also suggest natural elements into your green and gray design, such as a fiber rug. The woven accent table, along with mint green pillows and wall art, create an uplifting, inspiring atmosphere.

