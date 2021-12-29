The 6 Most Outdated Home Trends of 2021

With more of us spending time at home, and tending to our spaces with creativity and care, it can be overwhelming to comb through all of the incoming and outgoing trends. Let's be honest: There's ​a lot​ to keep track of. So here's what you should know, in a nutshell: 2021 is all about personalizing your space, removing the clunky and stuffy, and making room for bold, edgy, and unique accents. If you've been looking for the right time to make your home feel warmer, more inviting, and undoubtedly yours, ​here's​ your nudge.

To help you figure out the most outdated trends of 2021, we pulled together our top picks from recent articles in which we consulted designers for their opinions. So without further ado, here are the most outdated trends of 2021 — along with some fresh ideas for your space.

1. The All-White Kitchen

Gone are the days of the all-white, barren kitchen. While this look was popular for its fresh, breezy quality, more and more people are opting for a cozy, lived-in feel.

Don't be afraid to embrace personality, texture, and — yes! — even color. You might choose to darken your backsplash or aim for a countertop with a bit of a warmer hue. If your cabinets have been bone white for a while, why not try a pop of funky teal, soft green, or chic slate? Color is in.

Rather than hanging a single overhead light, think about sprinkling an assortment of lights throughout the space — including chandeliers for an aesthetic pop, rice paper or rattan light fixtures (natural materials are popular right now, thank you #cottagecore), sconces, and small, tabletop lamps. The goal is to go for glittering and ambient — not harsh and cold.

2. The Impersonal Dining Room

The dining room was once a bit stuffy and overly formal, but now it's all about a more personal feel — adorned with items that you truly love (versus furniture that reflects current trends), cozy functionality, and unique surprises. Avoid the idea that your dining space must go untouched until your next big dinner and turn it into an area of beauty and comfort. Swap out the formal table linens and heavy furniture, and aim for laid-back additions like plush rugs, greenery, and a light or medium wood table and chairs.

Aim to fill your space with worldly, eclectic finds that speak to you and your unique adventures and discoveries. Swap out the dark and monochromatic, and pull in some pops of color for fun. It's all about personality.

It's important to note that the Instagrammable farmhouse dining room trend is also winding down. That rustic feel is pretty much everywhere, we know, but nowadays, designers are focusing less on mass-produced items that fit the aesthetic — say, faux-weathered or faux-vintage anything — and more on what means something to ​you.​

3. The Generic Office Space

With so many of us working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, home offices have naturally (and necessarily!) undergone some aesthetic changes. Whereas the home office was once an afterthought — devoid of personality and empty, except for an oversized desk — the office of the moment should be made into a welcoming space that reflects your creativity and overall taste.

It's time to swap out the big, clunky '90s executive desk and opt for something that beautifies the space (while serving its purpose). Opt instead for a cozier writing desk, complete with open shelves topped with artwork, candles, and plants. Oh, and forget about the uncomfortable seating. Yes, your velvet blue book nook chair looks great on Zoom, but your lower back doesn't approve. Invest in an ergonomic office chair and take the win.

Lastly, swap out the ugly filing cabinets and plastic trays, and opt for digital storage or aesthetically pleasing organization options, like this Sift Gold 2-Story Tower.

4. The Matchy-Matchy Living Room

The living room is all about warmth and expression today. If you're looking to give this space some love, focus on comfort for the whole family. Overly matchy living room pieces, bland leather couches, and symmetrical layouts — once ideal for hosting — are out, replaced with cozy, mixed-and-matched seating and a blend of expressive colors and textures.

If you're looking to clear away the proverbial dust, swap out your old-school plastic blinds for curtains or shades, your '90s wall-to-wall carpeting for a fun accent rug, and your art gallery walls for a single bold statement piece. Now's the time to leave midcentury motifs behind and adopt a playful, energetic, comfortable atmosphere.

Advertisement

5. The Cookie Cutter Bedroom

Just like other living room and dining room trends, today's bedroom is moving toward an eclectic mix of well-loved pieces and lighter accents. The symmetrical, sleek, matching bedroom set is out, while the diverse, asymmetrical vibe is in. Pair a one-of-a-kind dresser with a vintage nightstand to tell a cohesive story about your style, rather than relying on one single look throughout the room. You can also sprinkle interesting, standalone pieces throughout the room to create a lived-in feel.

The same goes for lights. If you've got that one super bright overhead light, it's time to decommission it. Go for some moody, soft lighting throughout the room instead.

Anything heavy and space-swallowing is also out. That means you can swap the weighty headboard and footboard for something with a lighter, airier feel. And replace your tall, looming chest of drawers for a bachelor chest, which is easier on the eye and still provides plenty of storage.

6. The Cold, Bright Bathroom

Bathrooms are changing, too. Once a sterile space for a quick shower, bathrooms are becoming more spa-like and, well, beautiful.

For one, many homeowners are opting for a walk-in shower with a separate tub, rather than a tub-shower combo. The walls are also getting an upgrade. Rectangular tiles were once all the rage, but now square tiles — and anything with some flare and color — is in. The accent wall, specifically, is getting swapped out for accent lighting or an accent piece, like a new, charming bathtub.

If you want to make some upgrades without breaking the bank or renovating, switch out your fixtures, add some interesting wall hooks, skip the all-white aesthetic, and add bold colors in the form of comforting decor.