The 13 Best Costco Dupes for Popular Products

Whether you're craving crunchy churros or shopping for a new couch, Costco is the place to be. Not only does the store sell a range of bulk items (thus offering serious savings), but it even have dupes for items from well-known brands. The trick, of course, is knowing what's out there to begin with.

To get you started, we've gathered some of the best Costco dupes for popular products, below. Happy shopping!

1. Nut Bars

Despite their name, Kind bars can be not-so-kind on the wallet if you frequently eat them. Try switching to nut bars from Costco, which contain more pieces per box.

2. Seaweed Snacks

Whether you're making tuna bowls or garnishing homemade ramen, these Kirkland Signature seaweed snacks will hit the spot.

3. Oat Milk

Fans of oat milk, this one's for you. Costco sells an organic oat milk, which is comparable to many popular brands.

4. Hazelnut Spread

Nutella who? Satisfy your sweet tooth on a budget with Kirkland's hazelnut spread with cocoa. The dupe isn't sold on Costco's website, but it's definitely worth looking for at your closest location. We'll take six, please.

5. Anodized Cookware Set

If your kitchen equipment is due for an overhaul, you'll want to check out this 12-piece hard anodized cookware set at Costco. Not only does it contain more pieces than the Calphalon version, but it's half the price, too. Score.

6. Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Sure, Quaker chewy granola bars may be a classic, but Costco sells a worthy dupe. Try the brand's chewy granola bars for less than 10 bucks per box.

7. Reusable Silicone Food Bags

Thanks to these reusable silicone food bags at Costco, you can live a more sustainable lifestyle without breaking the bank. They're the ultimate dupe for the oh-so-popular Stasher silicone bags.

8. French Vodka

Making cocktails for a crowd? Snag a bottle of Kirkland Signature French vodka, which is a dupe for Grey Goose. But heads up: Not all states allow Costco to sell hard liquor — and it's not sold on the website — so call your local Costco before stopping by.

9. Coconut Water

Cool down with coconut water from Costco, a dupe for Vita Coco. Both products contain 12 individual cartons per box, but, naturally, the Costco version is cheaper.

10. Water Filter Cartridges

If you have a Brita water pitcher, skip the standard Brita filters and head to Costco. The brand sells water filter cartridges that are compatible with most Brita pitchers, according to the packaging.

11. Batteries

From remote controls to flashlights, many of the devices we frequently use call for batteries. Make sure you never run out by stocking up on AA alkaline batteries from Costco, a dupe for Duracell.

12. Sparkling Water

If La Croix is burning a hole in your wallet, Costco's sparkling water might be just what you need. While the bubbly beverages aren't sold online, we think it's worth looking for during your next Costco trip.

13. Laundry Detergent Pods

With more than 150 pieces in a tub, these laundry detergent packs from Costco are a viable dupe for Tide pods. And while Costco's version doesn't have the fun colorful swirls like Tide, something tells us they'll work just fine.