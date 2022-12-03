This Sam's Club Holiday Treat Is Perfect for Feeding a Crowd

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Calling all Sam's Club members! Your holiday dessert is officially sorted thanks to the warehouse's latest release.

According to Instagram user @samsclubmembers, holiday cake balls have arrived on Sam's Club shelves. One package contains 24 chocolate cake balls, which boast delightfully festive decorations. Half of the pieces are red with white snowflakes and sprinkles, while the other half is white with drizzled with red and green stripes.

Each pack is priced at $16.98, which works out to 71 cents per cake ball. This is an awesome deal, considering one cake pop (i.e., a cake ball on a stick) costs about $3 at Starbucks, as noted by @samsclubmembers.

If you're interested in the festive cake balls, be sure to swing by your nearest Sam's Club location.

How to serve holiday cake balls:

We can see these treats working well in a dessert grazing board. Try pairing them with other sweet items like peppermint bark, chocolate-covered pretzels, mini cookies, and macaroons.

Another option is to turn the Sam's Club holiday cake balls into cake ‌pops.‌ All you need to is insert lollipop sticks, which you can find in the candy section of most craft stores, such as Michael's.

Other seasonal Sam's Club products for winter 2022:

At the warehouse, you'll also find green and white holiday tree cutout cookies adorned with sprinkles. Something tells us these would pair wonderfully with the cake balls! Each 15-count box is priced at just $15.98.

For another tasty holiday treat, visit the frozen section at Sam's Club. The retailer is offering red velvet cheesecake, which features a layer of cheesecake on top of red velvet cake. It's also covered in cream cheese frosting, so you can be sure that it's good. Each limited-edition seasonal cake costs $17.98 and contains 14 slices.