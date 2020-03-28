8 Small Home Projects to Tackle Without Spending Money

If you're feeling ready to take on new projects but don't feel like running to your nearest hardware store or craft supply shop, fear not! There are plenty of small, DIY projects you can undertake right at home that will fill your creative void, scratch the proverbial handy-person's itch, and even reduce your stress levels — all using some basic items or tools that you probably already have at home. Get ready to feel productive — you can thank us later!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Rearrange your furniture.

What better way to give new life to an existing space without spending a single penny than by simply moving some furniture around? Rearranging your furniture, even if it's just a few pieces, can really refresh any room and allow you to appreciate your space in a new way and look at your furniture with new eyes. If you've already had to relocate a desk from one room to another to create a home office, consider that a head start on this project. There's no time like the present to finish it!

2. De-clutter your home.

Because you're spending more time at home than usual, you may find that it's even more critical to be in a neat and tidy space and that it's more cathartic than usual to get rid of things you've never used or are outdated. Letting go of things can be hard, but you'll be in a cleaner, better organized, and more manageable home.

3. Repaint your furniture.

If rearranging your furniture has inspired you to go one step further in your renovation, consider painting a few pieces of furniture that you already have. Chances are you have a few cans of paint and some painting supplies lying around from previous projects. If the leftovers are from when you painted a room or two in your home, the paint is probably a neutral color that will work well in a range of different spaces. Now might also be the time to experiment with paint as well — think about patterns, stripes, mixing colors, whatever your heart desires.

Advertisement

4. Take on the long-procrastinated project.

We all have those couple of projects that we always mean address on a Sunday afternoon when there's nothing better to do ... only to find that we're very good at finding better things to do! Whether it's fixing that broken shelf in the closet ​(you just scored extra closet space!)​, sorting through your sock drawer and discovering the ones that no longer have a match ​(how are there so many? Where do they go?)​, or installing the picture that's been sitting on your floor ​(it really does look better at eye level)​ for months, you'll feel a definite surge of accomplishment and satisfaction once you've knocked this little project out.

5. Treat yourself to some DIY aromatherapy.

The concept of aromatherapy is pretty straightforward: certain scents, usually in the form of essential oils and aromatics, can promote health and well-being both physically and emotionally. Just because you don't have a bottle of essential oil or a scented candle lying around doesn't mean you can't benefit, though. Try boiling some citrus peels with cinnamon and a few other pantry spices and you'll feel energized and invigorated, ready for whatever your day has in store for you (even if it's just working from home).

6. Work on your artful arranging.

If rearranging your furniture feels like too big of a task (or something you've already completed!), turn your attention — and your eye — to rearranging your shelves, coffee tables, credenza, or anywhere where you have stacks of books or items to display. Play around with the number of items (our eyes tend to prefer odd numbers rather than even, because they seek a center point), symmetry versus asymmetry, and varying heights of items. You may also want to think about with color versus monochrome, different textures and materials, and other visual characteristics before settling on your preferred scheme — which, of course, you can always update and change!

Advertisement

7. Give your fridge a mini makeover.

When was the last time you gave your fridge some love? It might not be the most fun task, but it will be so satisfying when you're done. The first step to cleaning your refrigerator is, of course, tossing any food that's gone bad. Then, give all the removable features a good washing or wipe-down; hand-wash the smaller ones and, if you have the space, take the bigger ones outdoors to scrub down with a bucket. If you really want to up the ante, use this fridge organization cheat sheet to make everything look super organized once you place the items back inside.

8. Spruce up your bathroom countertop.

Take stock of the items on your bathroom countertop and consider whether you need all of them out on display. Throw away any empty containers or expired products. Once you've sorted that all out, give the vanity and sink area a good cleaning. If you've got lots of beauty products, consider one of these makeup organization ideas — you can use any baskets, containers, or organizers you've already got around the house to get things under control.