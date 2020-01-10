After nearly a decade, farmhouse style is still going strong. West Palm Beach-based interior designer Gil Walsh of Gil Walsh Designs explains that the aesthetic continues to be popular due to the fact that it is defined by both comfort and practicality, neither of which go out of style.

"Farmhouse interiors are warm and cozy and full of rustic charm, while being stylish," she explains. Most modern farmhouse-style interiors use a neutral color palette including shades of gray, beige, taupe, and white. "Layers of textures are added to create interest, such as wood, linen, stone, and natural woven materials."

However, Heather Fujikawa, co-owner and principal designer at House Sprucing in Dallas, adds that farmhouse style has evolved in the last few years. "I feel it has gone to more of an elevated look with cleaner lines [and] more minimalism yet still strong touches of charm and unique detail," she says.

It's surprisingly easy to create a farmhouse-inspired centerpiece for your dining area — a scattering of gourds or fruit, a spray of dried grasses, or a copious amount of candles will do the trick. This style, after all, is about keeping things casual, imperfect, and rustic.

Here, we've rounded up a few of our favorite farmhouse table decor ideas for the dining room — sophisticated enough for a party but simple enough for every day, too.

1. Create drama with dried grasses.

Dried flowers, grasses, and seed pods make rustic but chic accents for any occasion, as demonstrated in this simple DIY. Here, various lengths and shades of pampas grass are arranged in a neutral vase for a particularly eye-catching farmhouse table centerpiece.

2. Display taper candles.

What's cozier than dining by candlelight? A sculptural set of wooden candleholders to hold said candles. This collection from Farmhouse Pottery makes a statement on the table even when the tapers aren't lit.

3. Choose wild, imperfect flowers.

If it's a floral arrangement you're going for, opt for an unfussy, not-too-styled look. Think flowers and leaves trailing from the arrangement and an asymmetrical addition or two, all in earthy hues. Our favorite inspiration? This rustic, wild arrangement by florist Felisa Funes. You could also try this tutorial for arranging a vase of dried flowers.

4. Show off a set of bud vases.

Strewn down the center of the table or grouped together, tiny bud vases paired with your favorite flowers create a simple farmhouse table centerpiece. Jenni Kaye's white daffodil arrangement is perfect for spring, but by swapping out the plants (dried grasses in the fall, winterberries during the holiday season), you can enjoy a display like this all year long.

5. Go for a botanical runner.

Instead of one arrangement in the center of the table, why not opt for a runner that extends down the whole length? This DIY project incorporates a farmhouse favorite, eucalyptus — and it's easy to make, too. Tuck in a few tall taper candles and you're all set.

6. Fill a dough bowl with seasonal items.

For a particularly rustic look, set the table with a reclaimed wood dough bowl. Mark the seasons by filling it with pinecones, fruit, or candles and a few sprigs of eucalyptus, taking inspiration from Sarah of Ugly Duckling House. Even an empty wooden bowl has old-fashioned farmhouse charm.

7. Create a mini herb garden.

In lieu of fresh cut flowers, place a small plant — or three — in the center of the table, like Caroline Joy of Un-Fancy has done here. For an extra "farm-to-table" vibe, choose potted herbs. They'll look beautiful, plus, you can snip fresh rosemary or thyme as you cook, right from your dining room table.

8. Use pitchers and jugs as vases.

Flowers are the common element in many of these centerpiece ideas, but the way you choose to display them determines the mood they create. Anna Franklin, interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective, suggests arranging live flowers or greenery in a vessel such as a vintage ceramic vase, a beautiful jug, or a pitcher, like the one Astrid Tompkins chose for her farmhouse centerpiece here. "This is a great way to make the centerpiece look a little more interesting, without going over the top," Franklin says.

9. Curate a collection of vintage finds.

The key to achieving a farmhouse look is simplicity and authenticity, says Austin-based interior stylist Leah Ashley. "Back in the days when people were actually living in farmhouses, they didn't have access to decor stores, so decor was simpler," she says. This table setting she designed includes a vintage cake stand and various brass and glass vases filled with flowers.

10. Brighten your table with lemons.

Leah Ashley also suggests thinking about how you use your kitchen table when planning your decor. "If you use your table every day to eat on, avoid a centerpiece that is elaborate or tall that you'll be having to move every day to see your family at the table with you," she says. "Something like a beautiful bowl of lemons would be a perfect centerpiece." Take a cue from Tina Dodrill and add a jug of equally cheerful fruit blossoms — or take it up a notch and make a DIY floral arrangement featuring lemons.

​Get the look​: Williams Sonoma Marble Fruit Bowl, $229

11. Repurpose a wreath.

Victoria Tik of Aesthetik Design changes up her centerpiece decor by the season. "Christmas is an especially fun time of year. Using seasonal flowers or even food is a great way to decorate. She suggests going through your holiday decor and finding the things you like best. "I commonly use wreaths — the simpler ones the better," she says. "I find they make great centerpieces for any shape table. I put a few candles in between or add some extra foliage or ornaments, and you have something beautiful and elegant."

12. Add rustic warmth with a basket.

Baskets are a farmhouse staple. Fill them with anything you want, from bread to fresh produce to decorative items. As an alternative to cut flowers, accent your tabletop with a potted plant tucked inside a woven basket, following the lead of Liz Marie. You can easily move it outdoors when it needs more sun.

13. Welcome fall with gourds.

An easy (and inexpensive!) way to infuse a little farmhouse fall decor into your home is with the help of gourds or pumpkins. Those with unique shapes make an especially big impact — as you can tell from this arrangement spotted in a dining room by architect G. P. Schafer. Sure, you can pick up real mini squash at your local farm stand, but investing in some high quality faux gourds will keep your centerpiece on point for fall seasons to come.

14. Corral trinkets in a round tray.

A lazy Susan is not only a functional farmhouse kitchen tool — it can be used as a decorative dining table centerpiece as well. Fill it with candles, wood beads, and other trinkets, or simply place a vase of flowers on top of it. Round trays serve a similar purpose. Astrid Tompkins shows how beautiful a variety of simple objects in neutral colors can look when gathered on a tiered tray and accented by striking blooms.

15. Make an edible display.

"Centerpieces don't have to be just decorative; they can be a part of the meal," says Chicago-based interior designer Kara Mann. When deciding on a centerpiece, make sure to consider how the meal is being served. "For example; if you're serving dinner 'family style,' you need to make sure the arrangement won't constantly be in the way of dishes being passed around the table." An arrangement of ready-to-eat seasonal fruits like this one can be both practical and inviting.

16. Make a statement with multiples.

A long, skinny tray is a versatile centerpiece option that works particularly well with rectangular and oblong tables. Filled with a set of matching bouquets (like these three nearly identical ones styled by Megan of @burlapnbourbon), it will draw the eye like a piece of artwork and offer a modern farmhouse look.

17. Create coastal vibes with coral.

Coral might not be the obvious choice for a farmhouse centerpiece. But this vignette by Caitlin Marie Design — featuring a linen table runner, seagrass tray, wooden beads, hydrangeas in a ceramic jug vase, and a sculptural piece of white coral — demonstrates the beauty of the coastal farmhouse aesthetic.

18. Repurpose a lantern.

Set an unmistakable farmhouse tone with a decorative iron lantern. Don't limit yourself to using it just for candles, either. This tableau by Little Red Barn Door shows that lanterns make lovely stands for mini planters as well.

19. Highlight simple greenery.

Infuse some life into your farmhouse tablescape with plant clippings. Investing in a gorgeous vase and filling it with fresh greens — like fern leaves in the summer, holly branches in the winter (or eucalyptus year-round) — creates a great seasonal focal point for your table.

20. Don't forget mason jars.

There is no piece of decor that screams "farmhouse style" more than the mason jar. Take a cue from Jessica of @fabledpine and place three painted jars in a wooden box with multicolored chrysanthemum bouquets. Alternatively, you can buy a one-and-done mason jar centerpiece with faux flowers for the easiest piece of farmhouse home decor.