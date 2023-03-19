This Costco Bakery Favorite Is Finally Back on Shelves

It's been an exciting month for Costco bakery fans. Recently, the warehouse introduced its new peanut butter chocolate pie, which weighs nearly five pounds. And now, it looks like the bakery just brought back a fan favorite: cinnamon pull-a-part rolls.

Advertisement

We discovered the news from @costco.hotbuys on Instagram, who saw the dessert at their store. Other users chimed in, noting that item has also returned to their warehouses.

Advertisement

If you're new to the cinnamon pull-a-part rolls at Costco, you're in for a real treat. According to @costco.buys on TikTok, it includes 12 cinnamon rolls "made with sweet dough, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cream cheese icing." One package costs just $6.99, which equals just 58 cents per piece!

What's more, warming the cinnamon rolls is easy. The packaging recommends popping them in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, though you can also microwave a roll (or two) for 10 seconds. Once warmed, the cream cheese icing will become delightfully gooey.

To check if the cinnamon pull-a-part rolls are back at your local warehouse, call Costco before stopping by. For reference, the dessert's item number is #46915.

Advertisement

How to customize Costco cinnamon pull-a-part rolls:

Although the cinnamon rolls taste divine on their own, we love the idea of sprucing them up with simple toppings. Some ideas include:

Lemon or orange zest

Chocolate or caramel drizzle

Apple pie filling

Fresh berries

Mini chocolate chips

Advertisement

... Yum!

Other sweet snacks to try at Costco:

As mentioned, the Costco bakery just dropped a brand new peanut butter chocolate pie. The 4.75-pound pie is made a graham crust, peanut butter filling, and chocolate mousse topping. It costs $19.99 and yields about 10 to 12 slices.

Advertisement

The warehouse also brought back the Sconza Lemoncello Chocolate Almonds, a popular spring snack. They consist of roasted almonds coated in white chocolate and lemon cream. Depending on your location, one bag will cost about $10.

Advertisement