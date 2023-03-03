Image Credit: Nate Berkus See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in February, celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus shared his two foundational philosophies of design; feng shui consultant Kristina Hollinger offered helpful ideas on how to bolster family harmony in the home through feng shui; Amanda Pendleton, Zillow Home Trends Expert, gave us an inside look at the hottest housing markets of 2023; and finally, we shared self-care tips from past guests when they are at home.

To listen, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show: February Recap 2023

For the full episodes, click on these links below.

Nate Berkus, Interior Designer & HGTV Star

Celebrity interior designer and HGTV host Nate Berkus talks about the two foundational things that matter to him, after being in the world of design for 27 years. Here he shares these philosophies.

Kristina Hollinger, Feng Shui Expert, on Feng Shui for Families

If you're a fan of feng shui, or at least curious about it, feng shui consultant Kristina Hollinger made a repeat appearance on the podcast. She shared specific ideas that people can do to bolster the Family area of the home to create greater harmony and stability.

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow Home Trends Expert

I was excited to talk with Amanda Pendleton because she is Zillow's Home Trends Expert. I knew she would have some great insight to share, especially on the hottest housing markets of 2023.

At-Home Self-Care Tips

Finally, I wanted to share some of the ways that past guests practice self-care when at home, because I find it to be inspiring. Here, Christopher Griffin, aka Plant Kween shares.

