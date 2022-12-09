Feng Shui, Holiday Entertaining, and Interior Design Tips: November 2022 Podcast Recap

By Laurie Gunning Grossman December 9, 2022
On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in November, we spoke with interior designer Nina Freudenberger live at Hunker House in Venice, California about her process for publishing design books; then I talked about the holiday entertaining tips I shared when I was a guest on the news show Good Day New York; feng shui expert Amanda Gibby Peters amazed us with her helpful advice on how to elevate the energy in our homes and in our lives through feng shui; and interior designer Victoria Sass talked about how she likes to amplify the stories that our homes tell through design.

For a quick fix, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show: November Recap 2022

For the full episodes, click on these links below.

NINA FREUENBERGER

First up I spoke with interior designer Nina Freudenberger live at Hunker House in Venice, California. I asked Nina to share about some of the challenges that come with publishing a design book for anyone who is interested.

Read More: Nina Freudenberger: Live at Hunker House

LAURIE GUNNING GROSSMAN ON HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

Then, I shared about how I was on the news show Good Day New York to talk about holiday entertaining. One topic I discussed was how to set a holiday table with some budget-friendly ideas.

Read More: Holiday Entertaining Tips: Charcuterie Boards, Table Settings & Leftovers

AMANDA GIBBY PETERS

After, I spoke to feng shui expert Amanda Gibby Peters. Amanda talks about the importance of addressing issues that need to be repaired in our homes, from leaks to cracks, according to feng shui.

Read More: Being Home with a Feng Shui Expert on Elevating Our Home's Energy (Amanda Gibby Peters)

VICTORIA SASS

Finally, I had the opportunity to speak with interior designer Victoria Sass about how she uses words and imagination to help her clients envision the design of their homes.

Read More: Victoria Sass: Our Homes Reflect the Stories of Our Lives

And there you have — a taste of the episodes we had here on the Being Home Hunker Podcast in November. Visit our show notes for direct links to these full episodes and more information on all these amazing guests.

