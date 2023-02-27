In the conversations I've had on the Being Home With Hunker podcast, many guests have shared ways that they practice self-care when at home. It's so personal to each of us — and in the scheme of things it really doesn't matter how anyone else does it. Still, I think there's inspiration to be found in hearing about other people's rituals, habits, and routines that make them feel like they are tuning in with what helps them to be their best selves.