Image Credit: Ana Alic See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

Magic, mediums, and intuition—May was a mystical month on the Being Home with Hunker podcast.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here we're recapping the shows we featured from last month.

We're giving you short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show

If you're interested in hearing the full episodes of each guest, click below.

Channeler and Psychic Medium Natalie Miles

Color Therapist Walaa

The High Priestess of Brooklyn Alex Caiola

Hawaiian High Seer Kimo Kepano

Animal Communicator Nikki Vasconez