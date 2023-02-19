This DIY Side Table Repurposes Three IKEA Products

We're always impressed with IKEA hacks that completely transform the original piece. Sometimes, it's as simple as painting existing hardware to look new or adding fabric to a dresser. Even the most basic of IKEA products can be turned into a unique piece with just a few minor changes by someone with the right eye. But how about combining multiple IKEA items into one new piece of furniture? That's what an intrepid TikTok DIYer has done, and the results are rock solid.

The tutorial by TikTok user @Our_Home_Style_ repurposes three items you can get from the retailer and turns them into a singular side table with a unique concrete effect.

In the video, the TikToker starts by gluing the first armrest onto the pot. Before adding the second armrest, you'll need to carefully cut a section of seven slats from the second armrest with a knife. You can now glue on this section.

Next, secure the sections using clips on the top and cable ties for the midsection. Once the armrests have dried, glue the lazy Susan onto the top.

After everything is secure, apply a base layer of Rust-Oleum stone textured spray paint. Once the paint has set, you can create the concrete effect.

They start by painting the table with light gray paint, and after that has dried, the creator uses a sponge to apply dark gray paint in a cloud shape. While the dark gray paint is still wet, they dab on layers of white paint using strokes. Keep wiping until the desired look is achieved.

For extra antique and concrete effects, they recommend lightly rubbing a wet tea bag into sections and brushing over it. Your guests will be stunned to learn you created this on your own.

