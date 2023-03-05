This Gorgeous DIY Dining Room Table Was Made With 4 Plant Pots

If you're in the market for a design-forward new dining table but are dramatically lacking funds, this DIY video could be just the answer. TikTok user @genevavanderzeil recently unveiled a tutorial for creating a custom three-tiered dining table using only repurposed ceramic planters. In the video, they shared their materials, which included four planters of various sizes glued together and a thrifted table.

Advertisement

The video starts with @genevavanderzeil using Liquid Nails to glue two larger planters together. They then attached a wooden round to the top and continued by gluing two smaller pots, connected to form a circle, on top of that.

Advertisement

Next, they used plaster to fill in the gaps where the pots were glued together to make it more seamless and to cover the wooden top. After leaving it all to dry overnight, the next step was to sand the piece down to ensure everything was smooth, with touchups and more sanding done as needed.

The top of the thrifted table was then painted, along with the ceramic base, with a textured liquid stone paint. The result? A perfect copy of a much more expensive $1,598 Anthropologie table at a fraction of the cost — @genevavanderzeil says the total cost of their project was around $250.

Advertisement