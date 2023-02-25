This Sleek DIY Coffee Table Uses Just 2 IKEA Items

By Kristen Garaffo February 25, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We love a good IKEA hack — and this side table crafted by DIY TikTok creator @judithjelenadiy is making us look twice. It's made out of two unlikely IKEA finds: the Brunsta pendant lampshade and the Glattis brass tray. Costing just $24.99 and $27.99 respectively, this makes this DIY side table about a $50 project, which, depending on your style preferences, can definitely save you some cash. While IKEA does offer a myriad of side tables at various price points, none are as unique as this one.

Advertisement

In the TikTok, we see the creator pick up the two items from IKEA before heading home to get started. They begin by spray painting the lampshade and measuring the bottom of the gold tray to find the center.

Advertisement

Next, the creator glues a small, circular piece of wood to the top of the lampshade (where a light bulb would normally go) and presses the tray down, creating a table top. The end result is a one-of-a-kind side table that the influencer styled with a plant, notebook, and white mug. Cute!

Advertisement

The TikToker does mention in the caption that the table is currently holding up well, but they're not sure if this will be the case in the long term. The base of the table doesn't seem to be the sturdiest, since it's actually a lampshade, so time will tell how long this table lasts. In any regard, it makes for a fun project, and it will certainly add style to any living room.

DIYers assembling a frame for a window bench using two-by-fours and IKEA Besta cabinets
This DIY Window Bench With Mini Fridge Storage Repurposes Besta IKEA Cabinets
by Charlotte Beach
Prepping an IKEA side table hack
This DIY Side Table Repurposes Three IKEA Products
by Ryan Smith
DIY wall panels made with IKEA frames
These DIY Wall Panels Are Made With an Unexpected IKEA Product
by Kirsten Nunez

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy