This Sleek DIY Coffee Table Uses Just 2 IKEA Items

We love a good IKEA hack — and this side table crafted by DIY TikTok creator @judithjelenadiy is making us look twice. It's made out of two unlikely IKEA finds: the Brunsta pendant lampshade and the Glattis brass tray. Costing just $24.99 and $27.99 respectively, this makes this DIY side table about a $50 project, which, depending on your style preferences, can definitely save you some cash. While IKEA does offer a myriad of side tables at various price points, none are as unique as this one.

Advertisement

In the TikTok, we see the creator pick up the two items from IKEA before heading home to get started. They begin by spray painting the lampshade and measuring the bottom of the gold tray to find the center.

Advertisement

Next, the creator glues a small, circular piece of wood to the top of the lampshade (where a light bulb would normally go) and presses the tray down, creating a table top. The end result is a one-of-a-kind side table that the influencer styled with a plant, notebook, and white mug. Cute!

The TikToker does mention in the caption that the table is currently holding up well, but they're not sure if this will be the case in the long term. The base of the table doesn't seem to be the sturdiest, since it's actually a lampshade, so time will tell how long this table lasts. In any regard, it makes for a fun project, and it will certainly add style to any living room.

Advertisement