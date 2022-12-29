Shoppers Are Intrigued by $48 Black Label Nuts at Costco

By Kirsten Nunez December 29, 2022
If there's one thing Costco is known for, it's the discounts. But every now and then, the retailer drops an expensive product that makes shoppers do a double take. For example, the warehouse recently added high-end nuts to its shelves, and people are curious as heck.

The product is the Kirkland Signature Black Label Nuts, which costs $47.99 per tub. According to a photo shared on Reddit, the container appears to include a mix of cashews, pistachios, and walnuts. Each tub weighs a whopping 4.5 pounds.

"If I see [it], I will definitely buy," commented one user, who went on to add that the ultra high-end nuts are different from the more affordable versions at Costco.

Another shopper offered useful insight on the higher price point: "The spec on these nuts are very specific. [It's] different than what is normally sold. For instance, the cashews used for this item make up 1% of crops in the whole world. They must meet a certain size and quality."

Speaking of cashews, one user added that the ones in the Kirkland Signature Black Label Nut mix are particularly big.

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve gathering this year, it's worth checking out if your local Costco has these nuts in stock. We could see them working well as party snacks or in a charcuterie board.

Similarly, if you're a nut aficionado, you'll probably enjoy this product. Be sure to call your Costco warehouse to see if it's available; its item number is 1473000.

Other new Costco products:

Costco is also offering a charcuterie kit from the brand Busseto Foods. Each one costs $25.99 and features a variety of meats and cheeses, along with Greek olives, chocolate-covered almonds, and hot honey.

The retailer has chocolate chip ricotta in stock, too. Can you imagine this with a side of nuts in a charcuterie board? Yum!

