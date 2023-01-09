The 13 Best Pajamas If You Want a Good Night's Sleep

For many people, sleep can feel like a scarce commodity. If you struggle with sleep, know that you're not alone. The Sleep Foundation says that approximately 35% of Americans report not getting enough sleep, and almost half report feeling sleepy throughout the week. It's recommended that adults between the ages of 18 and 64 get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night, so if you're falling short of that, it may be time to make some adjustments.

Several aspects of your bedtime routine and your sleeping environment, also known as your sleep hygiene, can play a huge factor in how well you sleep. That glass of wine before bed, the temperature of your bedroom, and yep, even those pajamas, can all play a factor in how long and how deeply you sleep.

When it comes to pajamas, making sure you find that sweet spot with material that doesn't make you feel too hot or too cold is key. Also, finding fabric that is loose fitting, isn't bulky, and doesn't bunch up can also score you some extra zzzs. Luckily, we've done some legwork and have rounded up 13 of our favorite pajamas to help you get the rest you deserve.

This two-piece satin pajama set from Nordstrom comes in a beautiful orange abstract print, a striped pattern, and a floral print. Because this set is partially made from recycled materials, you can feel good about helping the environment while you drift off to sweet, sweet sleep.

This little number from designer Olivia Wendel features her signature colorful drawings for a bold and creative look. Made from cotton, the shorts and top are breathable and cozy at the same time.

Sometimes grabbing some quality zzzs is more about feeling like a fairytale princess as you climb into bed than anything else. This romantic, sheer cotton nightgown will definitely transport you to the Taylor Swift music video of your dreams.

This adorable PJ set is made from moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you dry and cool throughout the night. The fabric is made from bamboo, which is ultra-light and soft. The set also features a soft satin trim for a bit of extra glam.

Sleepers looking for an airy, liberated pajama experience should go for a shirt dress like this La Ligne number that's made from comfy t-shirt cotton. Free of waistbands and pant legs, you can rest freely.

This tee from the brand Sijo is made from their trademarked TENCEL™ Lyocell fiber, which is sourced from eucalyptus. Apart from being sustainably sourced, the fabric is soft to the touch and provides a natural cooling effect to keep your body temperature balanced throughout the night. Be sure to grab the matching pants to complete the set.

This wintery set of Portuguese cotton flannel pajamas is ideal for keeping cold sleepers warm and toasty year-round. It comes in six different plaid patterns, each wonderfully festive in its own way.

This LBD from Boody is both comfortable and flattering. It's crafted from sustainably harvested and ultra-soft bamboo viscose, making it highly breathable and cool to sleep in.

If slipping into something silk sounds like a good way to wind down for the day, this gorgeous number will be your new go-to. This nightgown is made from 100% Mulberry Silk, which is soft and smooth to the touch and won't tear as you move around in your sleep. It comes in six different colors including a sage green and a bold red.

This swoon-worthy and highly-rated set of pajamas is made from recycled yarn and plastic PET bottles, and is silky soft to the touch. It features a gorgeous nature-inspired print in soft tones of blue, red, and green, and also comes in a dark red version with black trim.

This get-up from Soma is made from its proprietary namesake fabric that keeps you cool and doesn't stick to your body. If you need extra support in the bust area, this slip has you covered with its soft lace support top.

If you are looking for something that's both adorable and comfortable, grab this set, stat. Made from ultra-breathable linen fabric, this set from Homebodii features a top with ruffled straps, and comfortable and breezy shorts to complete the look.

The ultimate set for hot sleepers, Eberjey's shortie short pajamas are crafted with sustainable TENCEL™ Modal. The drapey, temperature-regulating knit fabric not only cools down the body throughout the night but is also anti-pilling and machine washable.