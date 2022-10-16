This New Costco Dessert Offers a New Twist on Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin fans, this one is for you. According to user @costcobuys on Instagram, Costco is offering individual pumpkin cream pies — and they sound like an autumn-infused dream come true.

The treat is by Pots & Co, a London-based brand that specializes in baked desserts in reusable ceramic or glass pots. (This particular version, which is exclusive to Costco, comes in a glass container.) It's made of seasonally-spiced cream cheese and heavy cream, complete with a graham cracker crumble topping. The result is a mouthwatering combo of flavors and textures.

One package contains four 3-ounce pots and costs $10.89, though the exact price might vary by location. This is a pretty sweet deal, considering you also get four high-quality glass ramekins. It sure beats disposable plastic cups or containers!

"These are delicious," commented one user on Instagram. "Be sure to save the cute glass containers from these pies, [they have] many uses," noted another person.

To find a Costco warehouse that carries Pots & Co, check out the brand's store locator tool right here.

Ways to reuse the glass pots:

If you decide to pick up the upside-down pumpkin cream pies at Costco, here are a few ideas for reusing the glass pots:

Use them to hold random items, like hair ties or paperclips

Store makeup, such as lip balms, in the pots

Repurpose them as succulent plant pots

Use them for serving dessert or sauces

The glass pots are also 100% recyclable, should you choose to pass them on.

Other Costco fall products:

As per usual, Costco has been on a roll with seasonal treats this year. This includes Halloween-themed ravioli, which would be perfect for a spooky dinner. The ravioli, which are shaped like bats and pumpkins, are filled with a tasty blend of creamy cheeses.

Additionally, the warehouse is offering barrels of Halloween pretzels by Utz. Each barrel contains 66 individual bags of pretzels, which are ‌also‌ shaped like bats and pumpkins. So fun.