A New Costco Dining Set Is Here Just in Time for the Holidays

With the first day of fall rapidly approaching, the holidays will be here before we know it — and you shouldn't wait to prepare. The season is all about hosting for many of us, so making sure you have the ultimate setup ahead of time is an absolute must.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As always, Costco has our backs. The grocer is currently selling a classy seven-piece dining set you'll want to snatch up right away before the holiday mayhem officially hits.

Promoted by Costco fiend @costcobuys, this Universal Broadmoore Adams Dining Set features beech and rubberwood solids, along with birch veneers, fabric-upholstered seats, and protective floor guides so you won't have to worry about scuffing. The table even has adjustable levelers.

Advertisement

The dining set is priced at $1,379.99, which a few commenters on @costcobuys's post find a bit steep. Someone mentioned that Costco has actually sold this same dining set before for much less.

Advertisement

"I have this set and I love it!! Got it two years ago for a little cheaper," shares @szeles23.

"I bought this exact table from Costco two years ago for $700," adds @anglanett_.

It looks like even Costco is feeling the effects of inflation, but this dining set is still a beauty if you can swing it.

Other new finds at Costco:

If you're all set in the dining room table department, there are still plenty of other great finds at Costco to take advantage of right now. Check out a few highlights below: