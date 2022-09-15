Costco's New Dining Set Is as Chic as It Is Enormous

By Charlotte Beach September 15, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

What's better than a seven-piece dining set? A nine-piece dining set, of course! Costco is at it again with clutch furniture offerings, newly stocking a large dining room table with eight chairs for $1,399.99. This is the ultimate hosting necessity, with room for the whole family — and then some.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Craft + Main Brantley Dining Set was recently featured by avid Costco lover and blogger @costcobuys on Instagram, so you know it's up to snuff. The table is 90 inches in length, but can be extended to 110 inches by adding the 20-inch leaf if you need more space. It has rubberwood solids and mindi veneers, plus adjustable levelers. The chairs also have fabric-upholstered seats in a neutral cream color.

Advertisement

Other Costco fans have sounded off in the comments section of @costcobuys post, with most expressing their adoration of the set. "I have this set and love it!" says user @jeeperjennay. "Just need a house to fit this," adds @aperezz.

See More Photos

More at Costco right now

Not everyone has the need or space for a nine-piece dining set, but there are other great finds at Costco to check out before they're gone. Here are a few to look into before it's too late:

  • This gooey butter cake from Junior's is topped with sweet, cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
  • Plants might not be the first thing that come to mind when you think of Costco, but don't sleep on these Costco plant deals!
  • What Costco is known for, of course, is its snacks. True to form, it's currently selling Huy Fong Sriracha Almonds which consists of roasted almonds tossed in a dried sriracha seasoning.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy