Costco's New Dining Set Is as Chic as It Is Enormous

What's better than a seven-piece dining set? A nine-piece dining set, of course! Costco is at it again with clutch furniture offerings, newly stocking a large dining room table with eight chairs for $1,399.99. This is the ultimate hosting necessity, with room for the whole family — and then some.
Video of the Day
The Craft + Main Brantley Dining Set was recently featured by avid Costco lover and blogger @costcobuys on Instagram, so you know it's up to snuff. The table is 90 inches in length, but can be extended to 110 inches by adding the 20-inch leaf if you need more space. It has rubberwood solids and mindi veneers, plus adjustable levelers. The chairs also have fabric-upholstered seats in a neutral cream color.
Other Costco fans have sounded off in the comments section of @costcobuys post, with most expressing their adoration of the set. "I have this set and love it!" says user @jeeperjennay. "Just need a house to fit this," adds @aperezz.
More at Costco right now
Not everyone has the need or space for a nine-piece dining set, but there are other great finds at Costco to check out before they're gone. Here are a few to look into before it's too late:
- This gooey butter cake from Junior's is topped with sweet, cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
- Plants might not be the first thing that come to mind when you think of Costco, but don't sleep on these Costco plant deals!
- What Costco is known for, of course, is its snacks. True to form, it's currently selling Huy Fong Sriracha Almonds which consists of roasted almonds tossed in a dried sriracha seasoning.