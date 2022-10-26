This Costco Cloud Couch Dupe Is the Ultimate Bargain

A couch is one of your most important pieces of furniture, whether you live in an apartment, condo, house, or something in between. Considering this significance, many people are willing to invest in a couch that is comfortable, durable, and visually appealing, but would you be willing to invest nearly $12,000?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This is the asking price of the trendy Cloud Couch from Restoration Hardware. As comfy and cloud-like as its reputation suggests, there are couches in similar styles available for much more attainable prices at places like Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie, and IKEA, with other stores releasing their own dupes regularly. TikTok user @sophia.panella has just promoted the latest Cloud Couch recreation, this time from the beloved Costco.

Advertisement

"We're obsessed," Sophia says in the video on how they and their partner feel about their new living room purchase. Sophia shows us the price breakdown for the Thomasville Lowell 6-Piece Fabric Modular Sectional in an effort to be fully transparent with their followers.

Advertisement

This summary lines out the original $2,599.99 price of the Costco Cloud Couch dupe, with a $400 discount applied because it's currently on sale. Costco also provides free shipping and handling, so a group of helpful movers brought the couch directly to Sophia's apartment and then assembled it for them. "All of that came included with all of this pricing, which is why I think it's such a good deal," Sophia says.

Advertisement

Sophia has already slept on the couch and says it's "so freaking comfortable." What's also comforting is saving over $9,000 by opting for this dupe over the original.

Of course, Restoration Hardware has applied the same Cloud Couch technology to make Cloud Chairs, which also fetch a pretty penny. Luckily, we've rounded up a list of Cloud Chair dupes to check out that will keep you sitting pretty without breaking the bank.