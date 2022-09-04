This 2-Ingredient Fudge Recipe Will Satisfy Your Craving for Fall Dessert

We're big fans of 2-ingredient recipes, from copycat Cheez-It crackers to fresh tomato pasta. So when we discovered a 2-ingredient maple fudge, you can be sure that we instantly bookmarked it.

The easy treat was shared by @imhungryforthat on TikTok. It calls for nothing more than 1 1/2 cups of white chocolate chunks or chips and 1/4 cup maple syrup. Simply melt the white chocolate, mix in the maple syrup, then transfer the mixture to a parchment-lined baking pan. You can use a silicone spatula to spread it into an even layer.

Sprinkle the top with sea salt, if you'd like, then place it in the refrigerator to set. Once the it firms up, you'll have a delicious and sweet seasonal treat.

To check out the full step-by-step tutorial, check out the TikTok video by @imhungryforthat.

How do you melt white chocolate?

There are several ways to melt white chocolate. One method is to use the microwave at medium power. Place white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, then heat it in 30-second intervals. You'll want to stir the white chocolate in between each interval. (The bowl will be hot, so be careful.)

If you don't have a microwave, you can create a double boiler on the stovetop. Fill a small pot with a few inches of water, then place a heat-safe bowl on top. Make sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. Add the white chocolate chips to the bowl and bring the water to a gentle boil. Stir the white chocolate as it melts.

What can you add to maple fudge?

If you want to elevate the seasonal goodness of this recipe, try adding a few drops of maple extract to strengthen the maple flavor. You can also try orange extract, vanilla extract, or almond extract.

In addition to the sea salt, you can sprinkle pumpkin spice, cinnamon, or brown sugar on top. Yum!