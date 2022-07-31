This 2-Ingredient Recipe Lets You Make Fresh Pasta Without Eggs or a Machine

Although the concept of homemade pasta sounds delicious, actually making it can be daunting. This is especially true if you're new to cooking. The same goes if you don't have a pasta maker or eggs, which are usually necessary for for making traditional pasta.

Enter a brilliant recipe shared by TikTok user @cookingwithbello. It involves making fresh pasta using nothing more than flour and tomato puree. What's more, instead of a fancy pasta maker, you can use a pair of kitchen scissors to create the dish.

Specifically, @cookingwithbello uses tomato passata, a puree made of strained tomatoes. It's a staple ingredient in Italian cuisine, and you might be able to find it in some grocery stores. If not, you can use canned tomatoes (including the liquid) or make your own using tomato paste by following this recipe by RecipeTin Eats.

All you need to do is mix the flour and tomatoes together to create a dough, then form it into a disc. Cut the dough with a kitchen scissors and boil it for three minutes. And just like that, you have pasta from scratch.

Now, it's worth mentioning that traditional pasta also contains just two ingredients. But this particular version is egg-free — making it ideal if you're allergic to eggs or following a vegan diet — or if you don't want to invest in a pasta maker just yet.

For the full tutorial, check out @cookingwithbello's recipe right here.

What to eat with 2-ingredient tomato pasta:

Like store-bought pasta, you can enjoy this tomato version with a variety of sauces and toppings. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Tomato sauce (because you can never have too many tomatoes)

Pesto

Alfredo sauce

Creamy cheese sauce

You also can't go wrong with melted butter or a drizzle of extra-virgin oil. Enjoy!