10 IKEA Closet Ideas for Kids That Are Just Plain Fun

We all know the value of an IKEA closet: From the Pax system to the Kallax, the retailer makes it easy to put together endless configurations at a fraction of the cost of a truly custom closet. Of course, IKEA's closets aren't just great for grown-ups; the offerings are also ideal for creating practical and pleasing kids' wardrobes. Looking beyond storage and organization concerns when opting to redo their little ones' closets, parents have thought of creative ways to make them truly unique. Think: IKEA hacks, whimsical wallpaper, and playful hardware — the sky is the limit when tackling your kids' closet makeover.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Check out the inspiration below to help you and your tiny tot get a little more organized (at least, until your child turns your efforts into a clothing tornado).

10 IKEA Closet Ideas for Kids

1. Stick to a color scheme.

The IKEA Pax Wardrobe is most parents' go-to for creating organized kids' closets. The white finish is ideal for blending in with a neutral setting, allowing your tot's clothing to act as decor. Try sticking to a color scheme to up your presentation factor.

Advertisement

2. Add whimsical wallpaper for a background.

This parent used IKEA's Aurdal System and paired it with a fun leopard wallpaper design for a little extra flair. Note that the height of the bottom pair of closet rods is low enough that kiddos can reach.

Advertisement

3. Use one wall of your kid's room or nursery to make a closet.

No closet in your wee one's bedroom? No prob. If you have enough space, create an open storage system that takes up an entire wall. Don't worry, there will be plenty of storage space for toys as well as shoes.

Advertisement

4. Try a DIY for some decorative hardware.

Instagram user @lauraadney added some DIY flair to their kid's closet makeover. On Insta, they write: "I had the idea to spray paint some safari animal figurines copper for decorative drawer pulls. They're really just for show since they're not needed to open the drawers and so I haven't committed all the way by drilling them onto the drawer fronts. They're currently being secured by museum putty.⁣"

Advertisement

5. Plan for the future.

Try leaving ample hanging space between closet rods to accommodate the longer clothes that come with growing bodies. In this setup, both the top and bottom rods allow plenty of room in between for a constantly changing wardrobe.

Advertisement

6. Remove your closet doors.

Lots of parents, like Instagram user @lavender_julep, opt to remove the doors to create an open closet space that's easily accessible. While this can be super helpful with small closets, the downside is that it will always be visible, so you and your little ones won't be able to hide clutter behind closed doors anymore.

Advertisement

7. Add an activity to your storage zone.

In this mini boho closet, Instagram user @thelittlest3 mixed in a tiny vanity setup complete with a mirror and a hairbrush.

Advertisement

8. Think visible storage when it comes to kids' closet organization.

IKEA's sliding wire baskets allow you to efficiently store items but still see what's available. And bonus: They slide out easily so you don't have to worry about lifting other baskets or boxes to get to the items you really want.

9. Don't forget about shoe storage.

Besides kids' clothes, footwear can be one of the more frustrating categories to organize. To make it easier on yourself, create a narrow shoe shelf on the bottom of your storage unit. In-season shoes get lined up, while out-of-season shoes are tucked away in baskets.

10. Leave room for a reading corner.

Interior designer Holly Marder of Avenue Design Studio went all out for her daughter's closet, complete with wardrobe, drawers, and a comfy bench for reading. Marder paired components from IKEA's Besta and Stuva systems to craft this swoon-worthy setup showcased on the Decor8 blog. The leather pulls and blush pink cushion are the perfect finishing touches.

Additional Ideas Worth Considering

Hungry for more inspiring ways to deck out the IKEA products in your kids' bedrooms? We've got you covered. Check out the list below: