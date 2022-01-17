10 Easy Swaps That Will Make 2022 Your Best Year Yet

It's easy to get caught up in the "new year, new me" trend whenever January rolls around, but New Year's resolutions (or better yet, intentions), don't have to be so daunting. There are easy swaps and additions you can buy for your home to help tackle your goals for the year, whether they include healthier eating habits or finally organizing that infamous junk drawer.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Ready to make 2022 your best year yet? Check out 10 of our favorite home upgrades.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get more fruits and veggies in your diet, look no further than a brand-new juicer. Not only is this Breville model easy to use with a slim, space-saving design but it's also currently on sale. Over at Sur la Table, you can save up to 55% on select kitchen essentials, including KitchenAid and Breville, until January 17.

We're all guilty of having at least one junk drawer, right? Well, there's no better time than now to stock up on desk organizers to finally get your home in order. These mesh organizers from The Container Store come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, so you can use them for your desk, bedside table, kitchen drawers, and more.

If there's ever a New Year's resolution we can get behind, it's prioritizing our wellness — more specifically, getting quality zzzs. (If you need more inspo, check out our Sleep Week series). Is there anything that will make you want to crawl into bed more than cloudlike bedding? We don't think so.

Advertisement

Let's face it — we live in a digital world, and it's easy to turn to our phones and devices to jot down notes and plan for the day, month, or year. But there's nothing like putting pen to paper, which is why we don't plan on retiring our trusty wall calendars or planners anytime soon.

Ditch single-use plastics and opt for eco-friendly swaps instead for a more sustainable new year. One of the easiest ways to save is to invest in reusable food storage containers, like this bundle from W&P.

If bidets don't feel like the ultimate bathroom luxury, we don't know what is. This smart seat from BioBidet has everything from an adjustable heated seat to a warm air dryer to make your bathroom experience feel like a spa.

Advertisement

Raise your hand if your closet is forever a work in progress. If matching hangers and storage bins won't cut it, opt for a new closet organization system, like this pick from Wayfair. It'll set you back a few hundred dollars, but compared to other options, it's quite the steal.

If you're going for a dry (or dryish) January, there are plenty of healthier alcohol finds or alcohol-free alternatives to which you can turn. This kit from Foxtrot comes with everything you need to make a dry-January-approved cocktail, including a tasty (and nonalcoholic) aperitif, sparkling mixer, sea salt, and edible flowers to top off your drink.

Journaling has tons of benefits, from managing anxiety to reducing stress, but getting started can be tough. To get in the habit, try a guided wellness journal with questions and writing prompts.

We love a soothing candle to keep us centered throughout the day, but not all candles are created equal. Keep an eye out for harmful chemicals and try to find nontoxic candles instead.