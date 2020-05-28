A Homeowner’s Guide to Bidets and Bidet Seats

Image Credit: djedzura/iStock/GettyImages

While many Americans swear that the only way to clean yourself after using the restroom is with good old-fashioned toilet paper or maybe flushable wipes, other cultures have long celebrated the unrivaled cleanliness of the bidet. In recent years, bidets have also been gaining popularity in the United States, especially with the introduction of the bidet toilet seat, which doesn't require extra space and a major installation process like a traditional stand-alone bidet.

In fact, Good Housekeeping says that over 54 percent of Americans think that adding a bidet of some kind to their bathroom would make it feel more luxurious. If you're considering adding a bidet to your home, there are several key considerations to keep in mind.

How to Use a Bidet

The specifics of how to use any bidet will vary based on the actual model and type, but whether you're using a stand-alone bidet or an integrated toilet seat design, the basics are the same.

​ Figure out the controls. ​ Before trying to use a specific bidet, you'll want to familiarize yourself with how it works, especially since it may be hard to read the controls while trying to use it. Find out if that specific model offers the ability to control the water pressure, temperature and location of the spray and then find out how to turn the settings on and off so you can feel comfortable and properly position yourself. Because some bidets have a powerful spray when the water pressure is turned all the way up, you may want to place your hand over the nozzle while exploring the functions to prevent it from spraying where it's not wanted.



​ It's considered good etiquette to rinse a stand-alone bidet before the next person uses it. If you are using a bidet that works on the toilet, flush as usual. ​Wash your hands.​ As always, wash your hands with soap and water before leaving the restroom.

Image Credit: yunava1/iStock/GettyImages

Common Misconceptions About the Bidet

While bidets are well-loved in countries across the world, including France, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Argentina, Portugal, Venezuela and large portions of the Middle East, there remain a lot of misconceptions about them in areas where people still prefer using toilet paper alone. Some of the most common myths you've likely already heard about bidets include:

​ Again, this is true for all stand-alone bidets, and a manual model that uses hot water might need to be connected to the hot water line under your sink, but most modern bidet solutions can use your existing toilet's plumbing. Better still, while toilet paper can plug up your plumbing, bidets reduce this risk, particularly for those who enjoy the clean feeling of flushable wipes (which are notoriously bad for plumbing). ​Bidets aren't good for your health.​ While it's true that it can be unhealthy to use a bidet and fail to dry your bottom since wetness can cause an increase of bacterial and fungal growth, overall, bidets are actually healthier than toilet paper. In fact, just about everyone has felt the painful consequence of wiping a bit too hard to get clean with toilet paper, and while you might be inclined to use wipes instead, Consumer Reports notes that colon and rectal surgeons recommend avoiding wipes because they often contain drying agents that can result in irritation and other issues.

Different Types of Bidets

There are four main types of bidets, each with their own benefits: stand-alone bidets, bidet sprayers, bidet toilet seats and integrated bidet/toilet combinations. It's important to familiarize yourself with the different styles when considering the right option for your home.

​ These are seats that you can install on your existing toilet that are outfitted with bidet nozzles and controls. These can save you money over a full integrated bidet/toilet combination or a stand-alone bidet. The controls may be attached to the side of the seat or built into a handheld remote. When buying a bidet toilet seat, make sure you buy one that is the right size for your toilet, especially if you have an elongated bowl. ​Integrated bidet/toilet.​ The most expensive and luxurious of all options, an integrated bidet toilet is a toilet that comes with a built-in bidet, offering you the best of both worlds. They are usually the most expensive of all bidet options because they tend to come loaded with high-tech features.

Image Credit: domin_domin/E+/GettyImages

Electric Versus Manual Bidets

Bidets are either manual or electric, and it's important to know which one you are looking for before shopping, or you may be disappointed by what you bring home. Almost all stand-alone and sprayer bidets are manual, integrated bidets are usually electric and bidet toilet seats can be manual or electric depending on their features.

A manual bidet is any design that does not require batteries or an outlet. Generally, this means they do not offer heated water, although a few have designs that can be hooked up to a hot water connection in your bathroom. Manual models tend to have relatively few features, frequently only allowing you to control little more than the pressure and angle of the spray.

Electric models, as the name implies, use electricity. The most famous electric bidet is the well-known Toto Washlet. The most basic electric models simply use the power to heat up the water, but more advanced models often feature all kinds of bells and whistles not just limited to hot and cold water but also heated seats, oscillating water patterns, air dryers and more. If the unit is not battery operated, it can be plugged into an existing outlet, though many users prefer to install a new outlet closer to the toilet so it is not in the way and is less of an eyesore. Whether a new or old outlet is used, it's important to only use a ground-fault circuit-interrupter outlet to lower the risk of electrical shock.

Modern Bidet Features

Both the bidet toilet seat and integrated bidet/toilet combination offer an array of impressive technological features. These can include heated seats, oscillating water patterns, air dryers, wireless remotes and other impressive tech as well. For example, though some bidets have only rear-stationary nozzles, many offer rear and front nozzles, which can be useful for women or first-time users, and other designs allow you to move a single sprayer for front or rear use.

Many high-tech bidets offer multiple water-flow patterns, including not only oscillating, enema or pulse patterns but also settings for children that reduce the water pressure and height to make bidet use easier for youngsters. If everyone in your home likes a different setting, some bidets offer memory settings for different household members. Some bidet toilets even offer deodorizing features.

Image Credit: little_honey/iStock/GettyImages

Installing a New Bidet

The installation of a new bidet will vary dramatically based on what type of unit you are installing. Every model should come with an instruction manual, so be sure to follow this guide thoroughly.

Installing a stand-alone bidet requires a plumber, as it requires its own water supply and bidet trap to drain out the water. Once the plumbing is installed, the installation is similar to a toilet and largely involves bolting the unit in place, sealing around the base, connecting the water supplies and then testing the bidet for leaks. Installing an integrated bidet is essentially the same because it replaces an existing toilet, it does not require new connections and it simply needs to be installed like a traditional toilet, only it will usually need to have batteries installed or a power plug to be inserted into an outlet before it becomes fully functional.

For a bidet toilet seat, you'll first need to remove your existing toilet seat and then attach the seat's mounting plate in the bolt holes. Then, slide the seat into the mounting plate. Next, turn off the toilet's water supply, disconnect the toilet's water supply hose, connect the bidet water supply hose to the main water supply connection and attach the toilet's water supply hose to the bidet connection. Connect the bidet water supply hose to the seat and then turn the water back on and check for leaks.

The easiest bidet style to install is the handheld sprayer. Simply turn off the water supply to the toilet, detach the water supply hose from the toilet tank and attach the bidet's T-valve to the tank connection. Secure the toilet's water supply hose to the lower connection on the T-valve and the sprayer hose to the upper connection. Then, screw the bidet sprayer head to the other end of the sprayer hose. Either attach the holster clip to the side of the toilet tank or screw it against the wall. Make sure the sprayer switches are all set to "off" and then turn on the water supply to test the sprayer and check for leaks.