The 12 Holiday Gifts Hunker Editors Are Obsessing Over This Year

With the holidays (somehow) just around the corner, we asked our team for the gifts that get their hearts fluttering the fastest. Whether it's the best gift they've ever received, the one they're most excited to give, or the present they're hoping to get — here are the products Hunker editors are most passionate about.

"I use this almost every single night! You don't need to decide between getting an air fryer or a pressure cooker because it's both and so much more!" - Jackie Ku, Influencer Marketing Manager

"This compact portable charger (which carries a minimum of 2.5 charges for your phone) is the best gift to give and receive because let's face it, there's always a device that needs to be charged." - Kristie Malinoski, Director, SEO

"I'm a big fan of Fredericks and Mae's colorful assortment of home goods — the viral confetti cutting board is high on my wishlist — but these fun playing cards are at the top of my gifting list. I'm of the belief that you should always have playing cards in your bag and this rainbow deck couldn't be more fun. Plus, at only $16, it's the perfect inexpensive gift to give as stocking stuffers or to friends and coworkers." - Katie Maguire, Senior Commerce Editor

"I know this is a very grownup gift desire, but the thought of something else cleaning my floors for me makes me want to cry happy tears (my floors get so dusty!). Also, I would definitely accept any robot vacuum as a gift, but this one seems to come highly recommended." - Anna Gragert, Senior Lifestyle Editor

"My husband surprised me with this espresso machine last year for Christmas — it's nearly a year later and I'm still in love. Not only does it serve as eye candy on the counter, but it also churns out some really delicious lattes. It's a bit of a splurge at $450, but if you're a real coffee lover it's absolutely worth the investment." - Jamie Birdwell-Branson, Senior Utility Editor

"I may be years late to the game, but I've never taken the plunge to buy one. I'm putting it on my Christmas list this year because I've seen one too many TikToks on how to make the perfect sweet potato fries in just a few minutes. I'm hoping I'll start to eat more vegetables because of it." - Elise Richards, Senior Social Media Specialist

"I drink ​a lot​ of tea, but I feel bad about the waste it creates. Tea Drops is a nice alternative — and a cute one! Each one comes in a fun shape and you just ​drop​ it into your mug and add hot water to get tea. They're individually wrapped but, because you drop them in, there's no tea bag, tag, or staple, which I love. This would be a fun gift for the tea lover in your life to sample a few flavors. My fave so far has been the chai spice." - Eva Recinos, Editor

"I think that love for soft blankets is universal, and these throws from West Elm are perfect for snuggling up on the couch as the weather starts to cool down. They come in lots of cozy colors, and it's a gift that anyone on your list (including yourself) could enjoy!" - Lauren Blassberg, Director of Operations

"It's no secret that I'm a big fan of Jenni Kayne's Cedar Candle. I have a few of her glass candles in various spots around my home, but this ceramic design would look so beautiful on my coffee table. And then when it's done, it can be repurposed into a decorative bowl." - Laurie Gunning Grossman, Editorial Director

"The holidays get so hectic that it's easy to forget to take care of yourself. The self-reflection card game from We're Not Really Strangers is a great way to reconnect and remember to slow down, whether you buy it for yourself, a relative, or a friend." - Pauline Lacsamana, Associate Commerce Editor

"What's not to love? This accent pillow is basically artwork for my sofa. Plus, both sides feature a different design, so it's like having two pillow covers in one. And while it comes in three different color options, I'm partial to ​Taffy​ — an ochre and coral combo that reminds me of a warm California sunset." - Ariane Moore, Senior Design Editor

"Call me basic, but I think Diptyque candles are fully worth the hype. Keeping my fingers extra crossed for this limited-edition trio that I'll probably burn through in a disturbingly short period of time." - Erin Lassner, Associate Commerce Editor