11 Brilliant Last-Minute Gift Ideas, According to Hunker Editors

If you can't believe it's December already and are scrambling to find the perfect gift, we totally feel you. But don't panic just yet. We polled the Hunker team to find out exactly what you should gift this holiday season, even if there's a bit of a time crunch. From popcorn makers to cult fave olive oils, check out our favorite last-minute gift ideas below.

The Best Last-Minute Gifts, According to the Hunker Team

"Popcorn is such an elite snack, but how many people do you know who own a popcorn maker? I think this is one of those items that you would never think to buy for yourself but would love to receive as a gift. It would also make a great white elephant contribution!" — Jackie Ku, influencer marketing manager

"These portable chargers have saved me (and many friends) in moments of need. They make great gifts — last minute or otherwise!" — Kristie Malinoski, director of SEO

"I always think that something for the kitchen is a great last-minute gift, and olive oils just have that beautiful artisan flair. This duo from Brightland feels special. (Plus, everyone these days is raving about Brightland.) How gorgeous will these look out on the counter? Pair it with some beautiful salt, and you have a gift that is sure to please." — Laurie Gunning Grossman, host and producer of "Being Home With Hunker" podcast

"I don't care what anyone says — I love gift cards and believe they can be incredibly thoughtful, especially when they support a Native-American-owned bookstore like Birchbark Books. (Louise Erdrich, the owner, is also a fantastic author.) Plus, you don't have to worry about shipping because the gift card is automatically emailed to the recipient. A win-win!" — Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

"I'm a big collector of unique glassware and wine glasses and love to gift them as an unexpected but useful present. This set is so fun, comes in five different color options, and arrives in a gorgeous box set that looks way more luxe than it costs (but I won't tell if you won't)." — Katie Maguire, director of commerce content

"Who doesn't love a good throw blanket? I received this one a couple of years ago from my best friend, and I'm still so obsessed with how cozy, warm, and gorgeous it is draped on my couch." — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, senior utility editor

"I have been eyeing this blanket for picnics, camping trips, and everything in between. It gives off the most perfect nostalgic vibes. Plus, you can't beat free two-day Prime shipping." — Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

"The beauty of gifting a subscription box is that it's the perfect marriage of procrastination and thoughtfulness. You can order it at the very last minute, but long after the holidays are over, your giftee will continue to be delighted with regular deliveries of something they love. For wine drinkers, Winc is the perfect choice. The bottles are affordable but delicious, and a gift subscription even allows the recipient to complete a short quiz so that the bottles shipped are guaranteed to be ones they'll enjoy." — Gina Goff, director of audience development

"There's nothing better than an Amazon find that's not only budget-friendly but will arrive at your doorstep in a matter of days. This weekender bag happens to check both of those boxes on top of being a solid Béis dupe. It's compact enough that it's not a pain to carry around but spacious enough to store a few days' worth of travel necessities for weekend trips, making it the perfect gift for travelers." — Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

"I love giving and receiving consumable gifts, like coffee, tea, jam, or special fruits from the farmers' market. This ground coffee from Los-Angeles-local bakery La Monarca is one of my favorites. It's sweet, cinnamony, and perfect for the holidays. Add a cute mug or tea towel for a little extra cheer." — Mia Nakaji Monnier, design SEO editor

"I received these as a gift this past year, and I love it because I would never think to buy them for myself. I travel a lot, and the compact cubes have made a huge difference in the amount of clothes I can stuff into my backpack." — Elise Richards, senior social media specialist