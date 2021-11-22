The 21 Best Holiday Gifts of 2021, According to Our Favorite Creatives

Ever wonder what your favorite interior decorators, artists, CEOs, and designers are buying for the holidays? Well, look no further. We asked 21 of our favorite creatives to dish on their no. 1 gift picks for 2021. Keep scrolling for some major present inspo.

"This trio of Boy Smells offers neutral matte vessels that will fit into any decor and natural fragrance notes that don't overpower the room, but enhance the ambiance. And a trio box is the perfect holiday gift to create a cozy vibe, with three options so your recipient can find their favorite." — Emily Vaca, founder of MINNIDIP and La Vaca Designhouse

"Everything by Populus feels elevated. I have the 001 Stack Burner in my home and it's one of my favorite purchases of the year. It's heavy in the best way and effortlessly chic." — Jacey Duprie, Damsel in Dior

"I love gifting these adorable charging stations by Courant. They are a beautiful solution to unsightly cords and as a designer, I can't help but think of every little detail." — Lauren Meichtry, Elsie Home

"I am excited to give this matcha green tea set this year! I have been enjoying the routine of whisking my own matcha latte - the process is relaxing and the tea is delicious. I would love to share that with my friends and family." — Cindy Hsu Zell, artist

"I love this new, warm brown, natural cotton color - there are no dyes used to create this colorway; this varietal of cotton grows this color. The robe comes in a number of other beautiful colors so I might switch up the colors for the family and friends gifts. I also just remodeled my bathroom and I love how this soft, warm brown color will accent my new tile!" — Whitney Thornburg, design director, Coyuchi

"This is not a typical wine glass, and that's what makes it the perfect gift for the holidays, in my opinion. It's relevant enough to gift someone wine glass during the holidays, but this is not just another wine glass you already have in your cabinet." — Tessa Jennifer, founder of Auralie

"I love these earrings from Ninfa Handmade. They are so unlike anything I've seen and sort of have a vintage meets modern vibe." — Jessy Fofana, founder and CEO of LaRue PR

"I love Baughaus' porcelain ornaments. They reflect the icons of Jamaica's landscape and celebrate the traditions and symbols of the Caribbean. The gold cocoa bean, breadfruit, ackee, and sweetsop ornaments are handmade, versatile, and would make a great gift for any holiday celebration." — Malene Barnett, artist and activist

"Slightly Choppy flags make great gifts, paying homage to the recipient's favorite beach spots." —Raili Clasen, interior designer and founder of Raili CA Design

"I've been sleeping in [the Parker House Dress] on repeat since May. It's the softest custom-milled cotton that gets better and better with time." — Jen Pinkston, founder of La Paloma

"I love gifting anything handmade, especially ceramics. These organic super fun jars would add a fun touch to any room. They come in a few glazes too, which makes it fun to mix and match." — Sarah Sherman Samuel, interior designer

"I love giving a practical gift for the home, something they can immediately start using in their daily life but with an elevated, design twist. Like servingware but one made of a beautiful resin or an interesting material that the hostess may not choose for themselves. Anything by Nashi is guaranteed to be special and stand out in the hostess's home for years to come!" — Cara Woodhouse, Cara Woodhouse Interiors

"I love to give Camp Craft Cocktails — who doesn't love that special time of year when it's finally cool enough for sweater weather? Camp Cocktails has infused this special feeling into an aromatic craft cocktail in a jar that serves up to eight people. Just add vodka and your host has got a lovely little after-party in a jar." — Elizabeth Gill, Elizabeth Gill Interiors

"I love giving wine or liquor decanters as hostess gifts, and these Williams Sonoma ones are my absolute favorites! I always like to wrap a design element into my gifts ... [and] always try to complete the gift by including a bottle of liquor." — Sarah Stacey, Sarah Stacey Interior Design

"I love to gift a bundle of the Sponge Cloths from Ten & Co. They are super cute [and] extremely practical, with the added bonus of being environmentally friendly. The Swedish Sponge cloths replace the use of up to 17 rolls of paper towel, reducing the plastic packaging and overall waste in landfills. The cloth is naturally antibacterial due to its quick-drying ability which means no 'dish cloth' smell! And they come in super fun prints and colors! I will sometimes bundle them with a matching tea towel and beeswax food wrap and it's a super cute and unique gift!" — Rebecca Hay, Rebecca Hay Designs

"I love complete gifts that don't require additional chores for the receiver. I've given a lot of cocktail sets: including glasses, liquor, mixers, and garnishes — the receivers just have to add ice! And they can reuse the glassware! Another great and useful gift is an appetizer serving set, like this Beck set from Crate and Barrel. It is complete with a cutting board (that's also beautiful for display), bowls for accouterments, and knives — just add snacks!" - Killy Scheer, Scheer & Co.

"My go-to gift is an oversized charcuterie board. This is my favorite gift because it's something anyone who entertains will use. They're perfect for serving appetizers, whether it's charcuterie or something else, and the customization option makes the gift even more thoughtful. I specifically love this one from Etsy because it is handmade, available in a variety of sizes and can even be customized with the person's name." — McCall Dulkys, Interiors By McCall

"Saved NY throws are simultaneously luxurious and cozy!" — Stefani Stein, Stefani Stein

"We love everything from Black + Jane. Sage takes out the negative energy and Palo Santo brings in the good energy. We also like to give local products and support local retailers!" — Shaolin Law, Studio Shaolin

"My go-to gift this festive season is our Bed Threads Build Your Own Table Bundle with a Linen Tablecloth in Petrol and Scalloped Placemats and Napkins in White & Mineral. Dinner parties and tablescaping are huge at the moment, and everyone needs some good quality linen tableware in their collection, to really elevate any dining experience." — Genevieve Rosen-Biller, CEO and founder of Bed Threads