9 of the Coolest 2021 IKEA Releases

As we reflect on 2021, we'd be remiss not to highlight the great IKEA releases of the year, which are always cause for much excitement. From tech-focused gadgets to decor accents, there's something for everyone to love.

Here are nine of our favorites, which set the bar high for whatever the Swedish home experts have in store for 2022.

Rattan continues to have a moment, and the Buskbo armchair is the perfect entry point at just $149. The Buskbo is handwoven, so each armchair is unique. It's the perfect size to curl up in with a book or a cat, and is a great way to bring some natural vibes into your home.

Filling out a space is all about levels, and this plant stand is perfect for creating dimensional height with its three tiers of circular shelving. The sleek wooden legs paired with the white platform bases make for a minimalist ease that's quintessential IKEA. Plus, your plants will thank you for putting them on a pedestal.

Corduroy isn't just for grandpas and professors, and this cozy Åsveig Corduroy Cushion Cover is proof. Made in a wide-waled dark beige, it makes for a homey and versatile addition to round out any throw pillow collection.

IKEA expanded its collaboration with Sonos in 2021, resulting in more products for music lovers. This speaker actually doubles as wall art, making it easy to blend your sound system into your decor.

Storage units typically aren't the most exciting piece of furniture to shop for, but they tend to be one of the most important for creating a functional and tidy living space. The Ivar Storage Combination is a smart and satisfying solution to your organization needs. Made from sustainably sourced solid pine and featuring woven bamboo doors and shelving, the Ivar is versatile and adjustable. The shelves can be moved to adapt spacing to your needs, and it can easily be stained or painted for further customization.

Function aside, a wall clock can really tie a room together, and serve as the icing on the cake of your home office decor. The Strusk Wall Clock is a total class act from designer Hanna Crondahl, with a black base and gold accents. The pendulum detail adds a touch of retro charm, elevating the overall look of the item — which will set you back just $24.99.

Hand-woven and the pinnacle of hygge, this lamp is made from bamboo byproducts so it has a minimal environmental footprint. Plus it gives off a soft, sultry glow that's perfect for setting the mood for any cuddle session.

Another important addition to the Symfonisk lineup, this is an updated look to the original lamp in the Sonos collaboration. You can choose a glass or fabric lamp shade in this new iteration.

Every home needs a cart or two, and this utility cart in red-orange, made from steel with a powder coating, is the perfect piece for both function and style. It's a compact size that's easy to stow when not in use, and can carry whatever trinkets you need carting, such as kitchen utensils, desk accessories, keys, and miscellaneous gadgets.