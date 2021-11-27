6 Buzzy Tech Products We Added to Our Wish Lists in 2021

Throughout 2021, we were still figuring out how to best suit our homes to our needs during a tumultuous time. Thankfully, many companies utilized the power of tech to bring us some clever products. From speakers to vacuums, a few ordinary essentials found new life. 2021 was the year of exploring how our gadgets and appliances might better fit into our new routines.

Check out some of the products that we were especially excited to learn about this year. We'll see what 2022 brings.

1. Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Technology is changing the game when it comes to how we keep our homes sparkly. Samsung released a robot vacuum that you can customize with your smartphone — you can set up "no -go zones," for example. It uses object recognition to steer clear of items and also has a live stream option you can check into when you're away from home.

2. Dyson V15 Detect

Pauline Lacsamana, Hunker's associate commerce editor, covered a few Dyson releases earlier this year — including the Dyson V15 Detect. What sets it apart? Well, as Lacsamana explains, it is "the company's first vacuum cleaner with dust-detecting laser technology that can help you get your most efficient clean yet."

3. Ori Cloud Bed, Table Edition

2021 was clearly another year that we had multifunctional spaces on the brain. Furniture brand Ori released a futuristic offering in its lineup of space-saving items. This bed can be hidden into the ceiling above so you can use the desk as a workspace — and then vice versa. Basically, the shelving area where you can keep books becomes the headboard.

4. Courant CATCH Essentials Collection

If you're the type of person that likes adding tech to your space, but you dread how it'll mess with your decor style, we totally get it. Courant released a chic collection of wireless chargers in linen, making them easy on the eyes. They're simple to use and the CATCH: 3 even pulls double-duty as an accessory tray.

5. IKEA Symfonisk Picture Frame With Wi-Fi Speaker

IKEA and Sonos continue to work together in a marriage of chic decor and useful tech. The Symfonisk Picture Frame was yet another collab we immediately had our eye on. IKEA says the picture frame "makes the sound blend into the home," so you can have a quality speaker and also a statement piece.

6. IRIS USA's Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven

Since it doesn't seem like the love of air fryers is going to end anytime soon, Hunker's associate commerce editor Erin Lassner took this one for a spin. "The best part about this product is its plethora of uses," Lassner writes. "Seven to be exact. You can air fry, grill, bake, convection bake, broil, convection broil, and defrost." 2022 will likely see even fancier air fryer releases.