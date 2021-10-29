Holiday Shopping Delays? These 11 Buzzy Gifts Are Ready to Ship Right Now

Image Credit: Karl Tapales/Moment/GettyImages Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Chances are, your inbox has already begun to be inundated with "shop early to avoid delays!" messaging from retailers. While we'd love to wrap up 2021 by waving magic wands and proclaiming that those supply chain nightmares were all simply a bad dream, the reality is, we're in for a rough holiday shopping season. Shipping carriers are already experiencing bottlenecks, and according to data CNBC obtained from Adobe Analytics, "out-of-stock" messages are expected to be up 172% this holiday season compared with 2020.

Translation? Shopping early (and, when possible, local) is the way to go. But what if you had your eye on one of the year's most coveted "big gifts" — the kind you can't get by ambling into a local boutique? You're in luck. We've rounded up nearly a dozen sought-after home gifts that are all but guaranteed to get a major reaction when unwrapped — and most importantly, they're all available for purchase now. (And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, we ​strongly​ suggest you take advantage of that.)

Click through to see our favorite statement-making gifts to order, STAT.

Next to installing a fully-operational, professionally-staffed espresso bar in their house, this is ​the​ ultimate gift for the coffee obsessive in your life. The super sleek countertop appliance — available in on-trend matte black or matte white with copper accents — grinds beans, dispenses perfect espresso shots, and even steams milk with just a few button presses. Plus, you can use the app to customize your perfect AM pour if you want to order "off-menu."

The maxim "beauty is skin-deep" might inform what you add to your morning green smoothie, but how does it apply to your blender itself? The Beast blender is, put simply, a design marvel. Sure, it looks a little like a camp lantern, thanks to its unique fluted glass vessel, but every aesthetic decision has a practical one behind it — the reeded glass actually helps agitate ingredients inside for a more even blend. (The more you know, right?) And yes, it will elicit oohs and aahs from guests when they spot it on your counter.

A veritable ​objet d'art​ that will become the focus of any dinner party, Transparent Sound's speaker looks a little sci-fi, a little throwback, but — however you slice it — it's all style. The tempered glass exterior proudly bares it all: two full-range 3", 15W-output speakers with Bluetooth 5.0. And did we mention it's compatible with SONOS, Apple AirPlay, Amazon Echo, and Google Cast? Sounds good to us.

The past few years have seen a boom in bike sales — but with the weather cooling, electric bikes are clearly poised to have the most staying power. Bluejay Bikes counts celebs including Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore, and Gwyneth Paltrow among their fans, likely in part due to the fact that they have more color options than any other e-bike company. If you're looking to help a newly converted "bike person" keep going strong with their habit year-round, a gorgeous motor-assisted e-bike like this one might be the way to turn that pandemic pastime into a lifestyle choice.

Whether they're a seasoned craft cocktail aficionado or outfitting their bar cart for the first time, this adventure-ready cocktail kit has more than enough gadgetry to win them over. The rugged waxed canvas backpack has specially designed pockets to hold everything they need to use and stay organized, even after imbibing a few of their own creations.

The gift of endless pizza is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Covetable and — dare we say? — collectible, Fredericks and Mae's chopping boards, made of upcycled materials, are destined to become the new signifier of coolness in kitchens everywhere. (Mark our words.)

Though it first debuted earlier this year, the star power of KitchenAid's moody-meets-modern "Light and Shadow" edition mixer hasn't worn off. In fact, we think it looks even cooler now, as we're picturing moving into more muted hues at home this winter. Suffice it to say, it'll be on quite a few wish lists this season.

Does the skincare guru in your life ​need​ a skincare fridge for chilling those soothing face masques and creams? Maybe not — but what does "need" really mean when it comes to gifting, anyhow?

After the past 24 months, we're pretty sure ​anyone​ on your list could use a little zen. Core's meditation trainer offers subtle vibrations and biofeedback to help newbies and seasoned pros alike get more in-tune with their meditation practice.

Another piece of buzzy cookware from a beloved startup brand, Our Place's new Perfect Pot is the spiritual sister of their massively popular Always Pan. And yes, it's oven safe.