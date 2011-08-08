How Can You Decorate With a Taupe Sofa?

Image Credit: irina88w/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

In some ways, it would be easier to decorate around a bright-pink couch than a taupe one. Somewhere between gray and beige, taupe is a classic neutral, which means you can use taupe in every room of your home, and there's really no color that will clash with it. In other words, every single paint color, throw pillow, and accent rug you see in a home decor store could probably be paired with your taupe sofa. That makes decorating both fun (the world is your oyster!) and challenging. How are you supposed to narrow down your choices when everything goes with taupe?

The 60-30-10 Rule

Before you think about colors that go with taupe couches or cushions that go with taupe sofas, think about the bigger picture. What's your overall vision for the room? How many colors do you want to use in your color scheme? Do you want the room to feel cozy and cheerful or sleek and formal? Are there any pieces of art or furniture you want to be focal points? Get clear about what you want the room to feel like when you walk into it.

As you make decorating decisions, it may also be useful to bear in mind the 60-30-10 rule. It's a philosophy that home decorators often use. The idea is that 60 percent of the room should be one color; generally, this will be the wall color. Another 30 percent of the room's decor should be a secondary color that complements but doesn't match the first color. The final 10 percent is an accent shade, which may provide bright pops of color and/or give the room more visual interest.

Taupe can easily be your 60 percent color if you're willing to paint the walls to match, but it's also a perfect fit as your secondary color. With a few other taupe accents throughout the room, you can tie the sofa into your decor without creating an overwhelmingly taupe space. But keep in mind that the 60-30-10 rule is just a suggestion. If you want to decorate with six or seven colors, go for it.

Decorating With a Neutral Color Scheme

Because taupe is a timeless neutral, many people choose this color as part of a sophisticated and subdued color palette. To use a taupe sofa as part of a neutral color scheme, surround it with pieces in shades of cream, white, gray, brown, and/or natural wood.

Here's one strategy to try. Paint walls with a shade of cream or white to make the room feel bright and open. Hang taupe floor-length curtains to play off the sofa and lay down an abstract rug with shades of gray and brown. Scatter luxe cream throw pillows across the sofa. (Use throw pillows in slightly different shades and textures for the most stylish results.) For an accent color, pick up potted greenery for side tables and hang artwork that has shades of green on your walls.

Decorating With Bright Colors

Maybe you're stuck with a taupe sofa, but you're really more a fan of bright colors. In that case, why not treat taupe as an accent shade and surround it with richer colors?

For example, say you choose a teal and orange color scheme with taupe accents. You might paint the walls a light teal color or white with a bold teal accent wall. Add a solid rug in a shade of aqua, teal, or another color in the blue or green family and decorate the taupe sofa with a set of throw pillows in shades of orange and teal. Pull the room together with abstract artwork that uses rich, bright color and just a little bit of taupe.