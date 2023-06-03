Oreo Is Bringing Back Its Fan-Fave Cotton Candy Flavor

Oreo has been whipping up unique flavors for years, some of which we've been lucky enough to see a second time around. This month, Oreo is bringing back a limited-edition flavor inspired by a carnival classic: Cotton Candy.

After teasing the revival of the fan favorite on Instagram, Oreo announced that starting June 5, Cotton Candy Oreos will be back on shelves due to popular demand. The limited-edition flavor — which initially debuted in 2015 — features a pink and blue creme filling sandwiched between two golden Oreo cookies. Talk about a sweet summer treat!