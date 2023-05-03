10 Candle Jars You'll Actually Want to Reuse

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker

When shopping for new candles, the upcycling potential is one of my top criteria (along with the scent, of course). Since they can be quite pricey, I like to think beyond just burning a candle and about how to reuse the candle jar afterward. I've used old candle jars for everything from propagating my Pothos plant to organizing art supplies, and honestly, the options are pretty endless. Check out some of my favorite ideas for repurposing a candle jar and even more options you can shop, burn, and upcycle.

How to Remove Candle Wax From Jars

There are plenty of ways to remove candle wax from jars, but my go-to is with boiling water. After adding boiling water to your candle (and leaving a little bit of room at the top), wait for it to cool. The wax will typically float to the top in one large piece. Then, wipe down the candle with a paper towel to get rid of any residue.

Tip If you have a candle warmer, you can pop the leftover candle wax inside and enjoy your favorite home fragrance for a little bit longer.

How to Reuse Candle Jars

When it comes to repurposing candle jars, you can find a use for them in every single room in your home.

‌ Extra storage and organization: ‌ Organize pens in your home office, store cotton swaps and cotton rounds in your bathroom, keep jewelry safe on your nightstand, and hide away any trinkets on a bookshelf or coffee table. You can also use ones with a lid for food storage — just make sure to give it a thorough clean.

‌ Organize pens in your home office, store cotton swaps and cotton rounds in your bathroom, keep jewelry safe on your nightstand, and hide away any trinkets on a bookshelf or coffee table. You can also use ones with a lid for food storage — just make sure to give it a thorough clean. ‌ Plant propagation and planters: ‌ Give your plant clippings a new (and stylish) home when you pop them into an old candle jar. You can also use your candle jar as a planter, but be sure to create a drainage hole at the bottom.

‌ Give your plant clippings a new (and stylish) home when you pop them into an old candle jar. You can also use your candle jar as a planter, but be sure to create a drainage hole at the bottom. ‌Flower vase:‌ Rather than buying a new flower vase, use an old candle jar for a single flower or an entire bouquet.

10 Candle Jars You'll Actually Want to Reuse

