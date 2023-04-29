10 Modern Vases That Will Elevate Any Flower Arrangement

If you don't have a vase or two lying around the house, now's the time to pick one up! With spring blooms in full swing, there's never been a better time to create a floral arrangement in a chic, modern vase.

Best of all, vases need not be a single-season item. "The key to styling vases around a home is to layer them while using them for different purposes," says Nancy Evars of Evars Collective and Decorate by Nancy Evars. "A modern sculptural vase can function as a piece of art while styled alongside something a little more traditional, like a seagrass container filled with stems."

So, if you're in need of a new modern vase, whether it be anything from a glass vase to a ceramic vase, we've got you covered. Discover some of our favorites below.

10 Modern Vases You Can Buy Online

Marble may be a traditional material, but when it is shaped into these long, cylindrical forms, the result is an elegant modern vase. Though these vases are sold separately, you can buy them in different colors and sizes to make a little vignette.

When you picture a vase, you're probably thinking of something vertical. This ceramic vase bucks the trend with its horizontal profile comprising three white spheres. There's still space for flowers, though, and we love the idea of wildflowers in spring and summer and dried flowers in fall and winter.

Though stone is another traditional material, this stoneware vase is particularly modern thanks to its dramatic ribbed shape. We're partial to the terra cotta hue, but it also comes in sienna and nude. Each color has a slightly different form, but each features ribbing of some kind.

Add a dash of Barbiecore to your home with this bright and colorful two-tone glass vase; it's blown from recycled glass by hand in Morocco. You can also mix and match different color options and sizes.

Vaguely reminiscent of a spinning top, this textured ceramic vase has a playful quality to it. At the same time, its textured tiers do have quite an elegant look to them. CB2 calls the look "soft brutalist style."

There always has to be a modern farmhouse piece of home decor on the list, and this one (or two, rather) hits the spot. These iron pitcher-style vases, which come in a set of two, are powder-coated matte black to seal in that modern look.

Playing with shape is one of the more fun elements of a vase, and we love that this one goes for an amorphous look with an asymmetrical form. It was designed by Finnish legend Alvar Aalto, who took inspiration from his last name, which translates to "wave."

Sometimes, it comes down to the glaze job. This simple vase has a dramatic diagonal line running down its side that makes it feel quite modern. The top half of the stoneware vase is painted with flecked white glaze while below it is an inky matte black.

This set of two vessels certainly checks the sculptural box when we're talking about modern vases. They come in black and white, so you can mix and match them throughout a room or use them as a centerpiece.

If you're looking for something a little earthier in style, try these wood vases made from sustainably sourced trees by artisans in Guatemala's Petén jungle. They have a highly minimalist form, which keeps them quite modern.

